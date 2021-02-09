tech2 News Staff

Amazon's voice assistant Alexa has completed three years in India. The company has announced that starting 15 February midnight, Echo devices, smart-home accessories and more products will become "more affordable and accessible" for consumers. Amazon India has also reported that in 2020, user interactions with Alexa increased by 67 percent. In addition to this, consumers in India also said 'I love you' to Alexa more than 19,000 times in 2020 alone, which is up by 1,200 percent as compared to 2019.

Amazon further adds that Shree Hanuman Chalisa, Shaitan Ka Saala, and Baby Shark were among the top five most requested songs last year. Reportedly, the voice assistant also saw many requests for guided meditation, workout music, games and learning skills, and content such as mythology, devotional music, stories and shayari. To recall, Alexa supports Hindi, English and Hinglish in India.

Other tasks that Alexa helped with this year include playing music, managing to-do lists, setting alarms, telling kids’ stories, controlling smart lights and appliances, playing their Kindle and Audible audiobooks, asking for weather, cricket scores and so on. Consumers also interacted with Alexa on headphones, smart speakers, fitness trackers, vacuum cleaners, Smart TVs, laptops and more. For the unversed, six smartphones including Redmi Note 9 Pro (Review) and OnePlus Nord (Review) support Alexa.

Last year, Alexa also debuted on Amazon Shopping App (android) and responded to over 5.8 lakh requests every day that included search for products, music and best deals.