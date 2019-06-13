tech2 News Staff

The concept of smart speakers has been appreciated by people from all age groups, and so to up the game, Amazon launched its Echo Dots Kids Edition last year. Now the company has given a makeover to the device by adding several new features and changing the look of the design.

The device is open for pre-order now and the shipping is expected to start by the end of this month.

Speaking on the design front, the new Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition is more round in shape as compared to its predecessor and it sports a mesh fabric. It comes in a rainbow and frost blue finish. According to Cnet, the new version of this Amazon speaker is 70 percent louder than the first generation.

Priced at $70 (Rs 4,800 approx.) also comes with one year of Free Time Unlimited. It is a subscription-based service that provides kid-friendly features and even parental control. The service gives access to many audiobooks, songs, games, and skills. On this new smart speaker, kids can get answers to their questions from Alexa, set alarms, reminders or can even get updates about the weather. Kids can even make calls to their approved friends via this smart speaker.

Amazon has also come up with a new way to keep the user’s privacy under their control. Users will be able to delete all the recorded audio by simply saying, “Alexa, delete everything that I said.”

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.