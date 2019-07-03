Wednesday, July 03, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Amazon retains Alexa voice recordings indefinitely unless users manually delete them

Amazon claims that it uses the transcripts of recordings for training its Alexa voice assistant.

tech2 News StaffJul 03, 2019 13:51:56 IST

Amazon's Alexa range of smart speakers are becoming increasingly popular simply because of how useful they are, but if you're worried about your privacy, there's news that won't please you.

The Jeff Bezos-owned retail giant has now revealed that Amazon stores voice recordings and transcripts from interactions with the Alexa voice assistant indefinitely unless customers manually delete them. What sounds even worse is that even after manual deletion, some Alexa-related information can be retained by Amazon.

The confirmation came to light after a Democratic senator from Delaware, Sen. Chris Coons, sent a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos back in May, requesting information about the company’s privacy and data security practices for Alexa devices. This was after a report in April stated how thousands of Amazon employees listen to voice recordings of users captured in Echo speakers, all in order to improve the Alexa digital assistant that powers the smart speakers.

Amazon retains Alexa voice recordings indefinitely unless users manually delete them

Amazon Echo Dot. Image: Amazon

As per a report by CNET, Amazon's vice president of public policy, Brian Huseman, sent a response to the senator's letter on 28 June in which he clearly tells Coons that Amazon keeps transcripts and voice recordings indefinitely, and only removes them if they're manually deleted by users.

The VP of public policy also states in the response that Amazon had an "ongoing effort to ensure those transcripts do not remain in any of Alexa's other storage systems." However, he does mention in the letter that there are transcripts from some conversations with Alexa that Amazon won't delete, even if people delete the audio clips of those conversations.

Coons, who didn't at all sound pleased with Huseman's response, issued a statement in which he said, "People deserve to understand how their personal data is being used by tech companies."

"Amazon's response leaves open the possibility that transcripts of user voice interactions with Alexa are not deleted from all of Amazon's servers, even after a user has deleted a recording of his or her voice. What's more, the extent to which this data is shared with third parties, and how those third parties use and control that information, is still unclear," he added.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile


also see

Samsung

Samsung launches its new Bixby Marketplace with capabilities similar to Alexa

Jul 02, 2019
Samsung launches its new Bixby Marketplace with capabilities similar to Alexa
Amazon Prime Day 2019 kicks off on 15 July: Here are the best offers and discounts

Amazon Prime Day 2019

Amazon Prime Day 2019 kicks off on 15 July: Here are the best offers and discounts

Jun 25, 2019
Get Amazon Fire TV Stick for free with these three Samsung LED TVs

Amazon Fire TV stick

Get Amazon Fire TV Stick for free with these three Samsung LED TVs

Jul 01, 2019
US retail giant Amazon infuses Rs 450 crore in payments unit in India, Amazon Pay

NewsTracker

US retail giant Amazon infuses Rs 450 crore in payments unit in India, Amazon Pay

Jun 23, 2019
Amazon announces updated Kindle Oasis in India; prices starting at Rs 21,999

Amazon Kindle

Amazon announces updated Kindle Oasis in India; prices starting at Rs 21,999

Jun 19, 2019
LG W10, W30 and W30 Pro announced in India with prices starting from Rs 8,999

LG

LG W10, W30 and W30 Pro announced in India with prices starting from Rs 8,999

Jun 26, 2019

science

Watch 9700 kms of Latin America plunged into darkness by rare solar eclipse on 2 July

Solar Eclipse

Watch 9700 kms of Latin America plunged into darkness by rare solar eclipse on 2 July

Jul 03, 2019
Even at death's door, a 'Cold Quasar' can form new stars, as per new observations

Astrophysics

Even at death's door, a 'Cold Quasar' can form new stars, as per new observations

Jul 02, 2019
Black holes aren't always born from imploding stars, a radical new study proposes

Black Holes

Black holes aren't always born from imploding stars, a radical new study proposes

Jul 02, 2019
First Green Party of J&K launched by environmental lawyer with focus on preserving local forest and wildlife

Green Politics

First Green Party of J&K launched by environmental lawyer with focus on preserving local forest and wildlife

Jul 02, 2019