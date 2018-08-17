Friday, August 17, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 17 August, 2018 11:57 IST

Amazon reportedly in talks to acquire Landmark, a chain of movie theatre

Amazon may be bringing its video content to the brick and mortar world. How cool would that be!

Most of us grew up watching a 10 channel cable network, and now today we have progressed to binge watching multiple seasons of TV shows all at once. It's quite clear that the way we consume video content now and a few decades ago has changed thanks to platforms like Netflix, Hotstar, and Amazon Prime.

While currently the evolution in viewing content is being seen in the form of platform-exclusive content, Amazon looks to be having slightly different plans for the direction video content may be headed to.

Representative image.

Representative image.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Amazon is reportedly in talks to acquire Landmark Theatres, in order to maintain its own chain of movie theatres. The chain falls under the umbrella of Wagner/Cuban Companies., an entertainment group co-owned by billionaires Todd Wagner and Mark Cuban.

Reportedly, Amazon is looking to buy Landmark and its 50 locations in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco. “Pushing into movie theaters would follow Amazon’s expansion into myriad other forms of media, including a film and TV studio and music service,” the report reads.

Interestingly, Netflix was also reported to be working at buying Landmark Theatres.

While these plans do sound great, Bloomberg notes that a 1948 legal decision known as the Paramount Decree prevents any movie production company to own movie theaters. Consequently, this decision could stand in the way of Amazon, which produces movies under its own banner. However, there is also report that the American government may terminate the rule.

tags


3 amazing art apps | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

also see

BuzzPatrol

Amazon Prime Video show Comicstaan renewed for second season; Zakir Khan joins as judge

Aug 06, 2018

Sorabh Pant talks Amazon Prime special Make India Great Again, and how his politics affects his comedy

Aug 07, 2018

TuneIn

Harmony with A R Rahman trailer shows the maestro's journey across India to discover new music

Aug 10, 2018

NowStreaming

Irrfan Khan pulls out of Amazon Prime Original series Gormint due to health concerns

Aug 13, 2018

FWeekend

Amazon Prime's Harmony with AR Rahman hopes to introduce young listeners to traditional Indian music

Aug 09, 2018

Disney to launch new streaming service in 2019; will focus on Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars originals

Aug 08, 2018

science

Archeology

World's oldest cheese and deadly disease found under 3000-year-old tomb rubble

Aug 17, 2018

Pollution Control

Study finds 'Odd-Even Scheme' ineffective in curbing Delhi's air pollution

Aug 17, 2018

Medicine

Gene therapy: FDA eases restrictions on the once-exotic means of treatment

Aug 16, 2018

Conservation

Over 9 crore saplings planted state-wide in Uttar Pradesh on Independence Day

Aug 16, 2018