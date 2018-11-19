Monday, November 19, 2018 Back to
Amazon releases personalised skills and responses for Alexa in India

Alexa Skill Blueprints" allows users to create personalized skills and responses for Alexa in India.

Indo-Asian News Service Nov 19, 2018 15:27 PM IST

Amazon on Monday released "Alexa Skill Blueprints" allowing users to create personalised skills and responses for its voice-based assistant Alexa in India.

Representational image. Reuters.

Users need to select their blueprint template from "Alexa Skill Blueprints" website, where they can also browse through 30 "Skill Blueprints" across four categories including "Fun and Games", "Learning and Knowledge", "At Home" and "Storyteller", the company said in a statement.

"Personalised skills and responses make Alexa even more knowledgeable, delivering a delightful experience that is unique to you and your family," Dilip RS, Country Manager, Alexa Skills, Amazon India, said in a statement.

With this feature, unlimited personalised skills can be created and shared for use as a link with family and friends via email, text, WhatsApp or social media including Facebook and Twitter.

Users would be able to accomplish tasks like customising responses to questions and creating interactive adventure stories for kids.

The skills and responses users create with the feature would be made available instantly on the devices associated with their accounts. "Alexa Skill Blueprints" is now available for the Indian users.

