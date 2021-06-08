Tuesday, June 08, 2021Back to
Amazon, Reddit, Spotify, other popular websites down due to Fastly CDN outage

"We’re currently investigating potential impact to performance with our CDN services,” Fastly has said.


Jun 08, 2021

A possible glitch at Fastly, a popular CDN provider, has reportedly left websites like Twitch, Amazon, Spotify, Reddit, HBO Max, Quora, PayPal, Vimeo, the New York Times, BBC, Financial Times, UK government website, and a few others, facing an outage. This was first reported by Financial Times. Fastly has also updated its Status page confirming that it is facing an outage. "We’re currently investigating potential impact to performance with our CDN services,” Fastly has said.


Over 21,000 Reddit users have reported an issue with the website so far, and over 2,000 users have reported troubles with Amazon, as per Downdetector.com. Since 4 pm IST on 8 June, there has also been a spike in issues reported about Google.

At the time of writing the story, accessing Quora showed the 503 error. Image: tech2

For the uninitiated, Fastly is an "edge" network, that sits between users and websites and bridges the gap for content delivery network, image optimisation, video and streaming, cloud security, among other things. This is a developing story...

