Monday, September 17, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Agence France-Presse 17 September, 2018 09:09 IST

Amazon probes employees for selling customer data to third-party companies

Amazon employees apparently sell internal data to merchants who sell their goods on the website.

Amazon is investigating allegations that some of its staff sold confidential customer data to third-party companies particularly in China, The Wall Street Journal reported 17 September.

According to the newspaper, which did not give figures, employees of the online giant sell internal data and other confidential information — usually through intermediaries — to merchants who sell their goods on the US giant's website.

A view of the new Amazon logistic center with the company's logo. Image: Reuters

A view of the new Amazon logistic center with the company's logo. Image: Reuters

On Amazon, customers can buy products sold directly by the company along with goods from many other merchants.

The practice under investigation is a violation of company policy. It is particularly present in China, the paper said, citing the example of intermediaries in Shenzhen working for group employees and selling information on sales volumes for payments ranging from 80 to more than 2,000 dollars.

Reached by AFP, Amazon did not immediately respond.

Fake reviews by purported customers are among the concerns of the internal probe, the report said.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Amazon has been investigating this topic for months. Amazon employs approximately 560,000 people worldwide.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

also see

Facebook

Facebook researcher infamous for the Cambridge Analytica data leak quits: Report

Sep 07, 2018

Hack

Soldier's PAN, military ID details leak as Defence Ministry websites get hacked

Sep 11, 2018

ShareWorthy

Principal loses job for hiring pole dancer to welcome Kindergarten children in China; school issues apology to parents

Sep 05, 2018

Data Localisation

Sundar Pichai's letter to RS Prasad hints why data localisation isn't feasible

Sep 10, 2018

Astrodata

Amazon to house and mine massive amounts of data generated by Chile's telescopes

Sep 04, 2018

Data Privacy

Apple, Google, Twitter to detail their data privacy practices to US Senate

Sep 13, 2018

science

Genetics

Researchers make a massive map of changes that our brain undergoes as an infant

Sep 15, 2018

Microrobotics

Engineers create robots that fly like insects, possibly advancing drone technology

Sep 15, 2018

ISRO Launch

ISRO's fully-commercial PSLV satellite launch on Sunday: All you need to know

Sep 15, 2018

Global Climate Action Summit closes with more optimism than despair this year

Sep 15, 2018