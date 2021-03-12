Friday, March 12, 2021Back to
Amazon Prime Video rolls out new shuffle button for episodes on Android

Popular shows can now be watched using the shuffle button on Android devices after logging into the app.


FP TrendingMar 12, 2021 18:27:43 IST

Amazon Prime Video has started rolling out a shuffle button for various shows present on the platform. Now, users will be able to randomly choose any given episode to watch. This feature will help users with shows that they have finished watching before and do not want to re-watch it serially. Popular shows like The Office, or Star Trek now can be watched using the shuffle button on Android devices after logging into the app.

While the web version of the site is yet to receive the update, Fire tablets are likely to get the feature soon.

However, since Amazon divides the shows in terms of seasons, users will be able to select ‘Shuffle episodes’ for only one season. So even if a user does not wish to consciously choose a particular episode, they will have to first select the season to pick the episode.

Marvelous Mrs Maisel on Amazon Prime Video.

Many streaming platforms have been experimenting with the shuffle play feature for a while now. Earlier, in January, Netflix had announced that they were planning to globally launch a similar button soon. However, as reported by TechCrunch, the shuffle button present on Netflix would be different from that introduced in Amazon Prime Video.

On Netflix, users would get random shows or movies played on the basis of the personalization algorithms. So users who are often clueless as to what to watch will get reminded of the movie they were last watching, something they have already watched and liked, or some content that had been saved in their watch list.

Unlike Amazon Prime, where the option to shuffle appears for a selected season, Netflix is working on bringing the button on the profile icon of a user’s account.

Way back in 2019, Hulu had also introduced a Prime Video-like button but only for popular sitcom Seinfeld. However, it was only a short-lived feature, introduced for the 30th anniversary of the show.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


