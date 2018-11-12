Monday, November 12, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 12 November, 2018 18:28 IST

Amazon Prime Video in India is 73% cheaper than anywhere else in the world

While the service is very cheap here, the available content library is also very small.

A recent report by consumer tech review firm Comparitech found that Amazon Prime Video is most affordable in India as compared to anywhere in the world. The report also examined the value of the service in terms of the number of videos available on the platform in each country. India once again topped this list.

Representational Image

However, when the monthly subscription cost of the platform is compared, it is the cheapest in India, at $1.76 (Rs 129). The subscription is the most expensive in the United States, where Amazon Prime Video costs $12.99, which is about Rs 1,000 when translated per the current rupee rate.

Credit: Comparitech

Having said that, the report also notes that, “While you can get cheaper subscriptions in the likes of India and Japan, you will get a much smaller library size as well”. When compared, India has a catalogue of about 2,000 movies, whereas the US has over 18,000 titles available. At just 700 titles, Singapore has the smallest library, but the subscription there is still $6.54 per month.

It must be noted that while Amazon charges per year what the likes of Netflix charge per month, Amazon is currently in the process of establishing itself in India. Prices are expected to rise eventually.

The more pertinent question, though, is whether we should be rejoicing that our zombie-like addiction to streaming services is so cheap.

