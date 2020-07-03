FP Trending

Amazon has launched a desktop application for its Windows 10 users. This will allow users to stream videos and download them for offline viewing.

While it has always been possible to stream Prime Video content through browsers like Chrome, it was not possible to download videos on a Windows device to view offline until now.

The Windows 10 app is free, but subscription to Amazon Prime Video costs Rs 129 for a month and Rs 999 for a year.

Although, a report by The Verge reveals that the Windows 10 app wouldn’t stream higher than HD (720p) resolution, similar to the limits on the iPad version of the app, even though it’s possible to stream at 1080p HD through a web browser.

The Windows 10 app is just the latest expansion of the Amazon Prime Video platform, shortly after the service introduced co-watching, allowing Prime members to sync titles with friends in the style of Netflix Party.

As per a report by Engadget, the settings menu of the Windows 10 desktop app includes three download quality presets – Good, Better and Best, with the highest quality setting taking up approximately 2.4 GB of internal storage.