Friday, July 03, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Amazon Prime Video desktop app for Windows 10 launched; will allow streaming, downloading videos for offline viewing

While it has always been possible to stream Prime Video content through browsers, with the desktop app users can now view content offline on Windows devices.


FP TrendingJul 03, 2020 17:33:30 IST

Amazon has launched a desktop application for its Windows 10 users. This will allow users to stream videos and download them for offline viewing.

While it has always been possible to stream Prime Video content through browsers like Chrome, it was not possible to download videos on a Windows device to view offline until now.

The Windows 10 app is free, but subscription to Amazon Prime Video costs Rs 129 for a month and Rs 999 for a year.

Amazon Prime Video desktop app for Windows 10 launched; will allow streaming, downloading videos for offline viewing

Amazon Prime Video website screenshot for representational purpose.

Although, a report by The Verge reveals that the Windows 10 app wouldn’t stream higher than HD (720p) resolution, similar to the limits on the iPad version of the app, even though it’s possible to stream at 1080p HD through a web browser.

The Windows 10 app is just the latest expansion of the Amazon Prime Video platform, shortly after the service introduced co-watching, allowing Prime members to sync titles with friends in the style of Netflix Party.

As per a report by Engadget, the settings menu of the Windows 10 desktop app includes three download quality presets – Good, Better and Best, with the highest quality setting taking up approximately 2.4 GB of internal storage.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NowStreaming

Breathe: Into the Shadows — Amit Sadh looks menacing as prisoner of Nashik jail in first look of Amazon Original

Jun 25, 2020
Breathe: Into the Shadows — Amit Sadh looks menacing as prisoner of Nashik jail in first look of Amazon Original
Bear Grylls to host reality show World's Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji on Amazon Prime Video; see trailer

NowStreaming

Bear Grylls to host reality show World's Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji on Amazon Prime Video; see trailer

Jun 25, 2020
Breathe: Into The Shadows teaser — Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen investigate the case of his missing daughter

Breathe: Into The Shadows teaser — Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen investigate the case of his missing daughter

Jun 23, 2020
Rasbhari review: Swara Bhasker's Amazon Prime Video series fails to deliver on its noble intentions

BuzzPatrol

Rasbhari review: Swara Bhasker's Amazon Prime Video series fails to deliver on its noble intentions

Jun 29, 2020
Breathe 2, Dil Bechara, The Old Guard: What to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hostar in July

BuzzPatrol

Breathe 2, Dil Bechara, The Old Guard: What to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hostar in July

Jul 01, 2020
Jayasurya, Aditi Rao Hydari's Malayalam film Sufiyum Sujatayum to premiere on 3 July on Amazon Prime Video

SouthIndianMovies

Jayasurya, Aditi Rao Hydari's Malayalam film Sufiyum Sujatayum to premiere on 3 July on Amazon Prime Video

Jun 23, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020