Tuesday, November 13, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 13 November, 2018 18:54 IST

Amazon Prime Video announces addition of Hindi language support to its interface

Hindi language support will be available on the Amazon Prime Video app and on PrimeVideo.com.

Aiming to bring next 100 million users to its Prime Membership from India, Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday announced it has added a Hindi language user interface (UI) to its search, navigation and customer support.

The Hindi language support will be available on the Amazon Prime Video app and on PrimeVideo.com.

Representational Image

Representational Image

"As Prime Video's customer base expands across India, we believe it becomes important to not just offer content in local languages, but to also give customers the option to access the Prime Video app and website in their language of choice," Gaurav Gandhi, Director and Head, Business, Amazon Prime Video India, said in a statement.

"We are delighted to make Prime Video available in Hindi, so that a large base of our audience has an even more engaging experience on our service," Gandhi added.

The growing selection of Prime Video's content can also be watched with descriptions and subtitles in Hindi language.

Members who choose to switch to Hindi experience on Prime Video can select Hindi language option from the settings menu of their Prime Video app for iOS and Android devices or personal computers via PrimeVideo.com and also through connected devices like smart TVs, gaming consoles such as Xbox One and PS3.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali
Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope

Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope
Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

also see

Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video in India is 73% cheaper than anywhere else in the world

Nov 12, 2018

The Romanoffs: Matthew Weiner's show is no Mad Men but has the charm of traditional television

Nov 10, 2018

MovieReview

Mad To Be Normal movie review: Beyond its superb cast, this RD Laing biopic struggles to hold its ground

Nov 07, 2018

Netflix

Netflix CEO Reed Hasting states there are no plans for cheaper prices in India

Nov 10, 2018

Airtel

Airtel revises Rs 399 plan with 40 GB data, 1 year Amazon Prime subscription

Oct 30, 2018

Disney+

Disney's streaming service to be called Disney+ and it will be out in late 2019

Nov 09, 2018

science

Gaganyaan

Russian cosmonaut offers his training, experience in space to Gaganyaan astronauts

Nov 13, 2018

Synthetic Biology

Researchers create artificial heart muscles in a lab that beat like the real thing

Nov 13, 2018

Satellite Launch

ISRO's GSAT-29 satellite launch on 14 Nov in the clouds after Cyclone Gaja warnings

Nov 13, 2018

Evolution in the Wild

Poaching may have forced female elephants in Africa to evolve away their tusks

Nov 13, 2018