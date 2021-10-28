Thursday, October 28, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Amazon Prime Music is now also available in Hindi: Here's all you need to know

The Amazon Prime Music Hindi UI provides users with a selection of 75 million songs, and more than 10 million podcast episodes, unlimited offline downloads and more.


FP TrendingOct 28, 2021 17:55:58 IST

Amazon has introduced Hindi language support on its Prime Music app following high demand by users in India. This change is owing to the fact that Hindi songs are the most-streamed on Amazon Prime Music.

Amazon Prime Music gets support for Hindi

It is also revealed that podcast consumption in Hindi is also growing, as the app has seen a 4x growth since the launch of podcasts in April this year.

The Prime Music app in Hindi has arrived just in time for this year's festive season. The Hindi UI provides users with a selection of 75 million songs ad-free, and more than 10 million podcast episodes, unlimited offline downloads and more.

Users will be able to get access to popular songs from movies such as Shershaah and podcasts such as Kaatil Doctor, Akbar Birbal Stories, Paisa Vaisa, Khooni, and much more. All these will be available at no additional cost.

Commenting on the launch, Sahas Malhotra, Director, Amazon Prime Music said, “As our Prime member base grew in India and customers started to enjoy the Hindi experience on Prime Shopping and Prime Video apps, we started hearing more and more customers requesting to access the Prime Music app in Hindi as well. This inspired us to start working to customize the experience for our users so that they can enjoy listening to music and podcasts in the language of their choice. After all, customers are at the core of everything we do at Amazon Prime Music”.

With this, users will be able to shop, browse and watch their playlists in Hindi. This comes after the launch of the Hindi UI for Amazon India and Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Music in Hindi will be available for Android users and will eventually be rolled out to other devices, too.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Amazon

Amazon confirms Prime subscription price in India will soon be hiked: Here's how much more you'll have to pay

Oct 21, 2021
Amazon confirms Prime subscription price in India will soon be hiked: Here's how much more you'll have to pay
This Diwali, Spend Time With Your Family and Friends, Not Binge Watching, Says Prime Video’s #ApnoWaliDiwali Campaign

This Diwali, Spend Time With Your Family and Friends, Not Binge Watching, Says Prime Video’s #ApnoWaliDiwali Campaign

Oct 26, 2021
Amazon Prime Video greenlights Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh's Breathe: Into The Shadows sequel

Buzz Patrol

Amazon Prime Video greenlights Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh's Breathe: Into The Shadows sequel

Oct 20, 2021
With Sardar Udham, Shoojit Sircar shows how a patriotic film can be made sans lies, loudness or hate

Buzz Patrol

With Sardar Udham, Shoojit Sircar shows how a patriotic film can be made sans lies, loudness or hate

Oct 18, 2021
One Mic Stand writers room on making stand-up sets for celebrities, and training them to be 'losers' on stage

Buzz Patrol

One Mic Stand writers room on making stand-up sets for celebrities, and training them to be 'losers' on stage

Oct 21, 2021
Zomato sacks, reinstates employee who asked Tamil Nadu customer to 'learn Hindi'; pleads for tolerance in country

NewsTracker

Zomato sacks, reinstates employee who asked Tamil Nadu customer to 'learn Hindi'; pleads for tolerance in country

Oct 19, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021