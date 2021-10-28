FP Trending

Amazon has introduced Hindi language support on its Prime Music app following high demand by users in India. This change is owing to the fact that Hindi songs are the most-streamed on Amazon Prime Music.

It is also revealed that podcast consumption in Hindi is also growing, as the app has seen a 4x growth since the launch of podcasts in April this year.

The Prime Music app in Hindi has arrived just in time for this year's festive season. The Hindi UI provides users with a selection of 75 million songs ad-free, and more than 10 million podcast episodes, unlimited offline downloads and more.

Users will be able to get access to popular songs from movies such as Shershaah and podcasts such as Kaatil Doctor, Akbar Birbal Stories, Paisa Vaisa, Khooni, and much more. All these will be available at no additional cost.

Commenting on the launch, Sahas Malhotra, Director, Amazon Prime Music said, “As our Prime member base grew in India and customers started to enjoy the Hindi experience on Prime Shopping and Prime Video apps, we started hearing more and more customers requesting to access the Prime Music app in Hindi as well. This inspired us to start working to customize the experience for our users so that they can enjoy listening to music and podcasts in the language of their choice. After all, customers are at the core of everything we do at Amazon Prime Music”.

With this, users will be able to shop, browse and watch their playlists in Hindi. This comes after the launch of the Hindi UI for Amazon India and Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Music in Hindi will be available for Android users and will eventually be rolled out to other devices, too.