Amazon Prime Music introduces podcasts in India including 'On Purpose with Jay Shetty', 'Ted Talks Daily' and more

Amazon Prime Music users can simply ask Alexa to play any podcast episode of their choice via voice command.


tech2 News StaffApr 14, 2021 17:19:10 IST

Amazon Prime Music has announced the launch of podcasts in India. These podcasts will be available on the Amazon Prime Music app on Android and iOS, Web player and Amazon Echo devices starting today. Notably, Prime members do not need to pay any additional cost to listen to podcasts, and they can even download podcast episodes offline listening. According to the company, the platform offers more than 9 million podcasts to choose from.

Popular shows on Amazon Prime Music include On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Ted Talks Daily and so on. Image: Amazon

Amazon Prime Music users can simply ask Alexa to play any podcast episode of their choice via voice command. Popular podcast creators include Jay Shetty, Cyrus Broacha, Neil Bhatt, Robin Sharma, Sadhguru, Anupam Gupta and so on. Just like Spotify, Amazon Prime Music also offers podcasts on topics like motivation, self-improvement, society and culture, technology, news, comedy, fitness, and more. Popular shows on Amazon Prime Music include On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Ted Talks Daily, The Habit Coach with Ashdin Doctor, and The Musafir Series.

As per the press release, Sahas Malhotra, Director, Amazon Prime Music, India states, “Starting today, our service will evolve from a place to listen to 70 million songs, ad-free into an immersive destination of music, content, culture, and community. We will continue to invest in enhancing the audio streaming experience for our customers, and today’s launch signals a further investment in entertainment and a continued evolution of our service as a premiere destination for music and culture.”

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


