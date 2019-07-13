tech2 News Staff

Local TV manufacturer, Shinco, is offering discounts over its range of LED TVs exclusively for Amazon Prime members during the Amazon Prime Day sale on 15 and 16 July. The company has put up LED and Smart LED TVs ranging from screen sizes of 32-inches up to 65-inch 4K TVs.

Shinco 80 cm (32) HD Ready LED TV (SO3A)

This falls in the lowest tier of LED TVs offered by Shinco at Rs 7,999 and for the Prime Day sale, it’s going for Rs 6,999. It comes with an HRDP panel and connectivity options include two HDMI and two USB ports.

Shinco 80 cm (32) HD Ready Smart LED TV (SO32AS)

The next TV in the tier is a Smart LED TV that has the same panel from the previous TV. It comes equipped with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage, running Android. In terms of connectivity, it has three HDMI and two USB ports. The remote control has a mouse cursor and the TV supports screen mirroring via Miracast and AirPlay. It’s priced at Rs 10,499 but during the sale, it’s going for Rs 8,999.

Shinco 102cm (40) Fully HD Smart LED TV (SO42AS - E50)

Shinco has another affordable Smart LED TV in a different screen size of 40-inches. It has the same features as the 32-inch model. Priced at Rs 16,499, the Smart LED TV will be available for Rs 15,999 during the sale.

Shinco 4K UHD Quantum Luminit Smart LED TVs

Coming to the highest tier of Smart LED TVs from Shinco, all of them come with a 4K. There are three screen sizes including 49-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. They have a Quantum Luminit display that boasts a wide colour gamut with support for up to 95 percent of the NTSC video standard. It has an integrated soundbar, 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. There are three HDMI, two USB ports, one optical output for audio and one TFT card slot.

The 49-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch model usually go for Rs 28,999, Rs 33,999 and Rs 57,999, respectively. During the sale, the three models will be going for Rs 27,999, Rs 32,999 and Rs 54,999, respectively.

