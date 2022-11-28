Monday, November 28, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Amazon apparently plans to invest $1 billion in movies every year for theatrical releases

Amazon is preparing to produce 12-15 movies in a year. For 2023, the number of movies that Amazon will produce won’t be that high, but that is mainly because they want to test the waters and figure out how to go about things.


FP StaffNov 28, 2022 17:15:00 IST

It seems that Amazon is planning to make some major moves as it plans to dive deeper into the movie business. Although Amazon makes a few original shows and movies for Prime Video, it has so far, stayed away from theatrical releases. That is set to change as reports have surfaced that Amazon is preparing to invest $1 billion annually for movies that will go straight for a theatrical release.

Amazon apparently plans to invest $1 billion in movies every year for theatrical releases

Amazon is preparing to produce 12-15 movies in a year. For 2023, the number of movies that Amazon will produce won’t be that high, but that is mainly because they want to test the waters and figure out how to go about things. Image Credit: Amazon

A report from Bloomberg states that Amazon is preparing to produce 12-15 movies in a year. For 2023, the number of movies that Amazon will produce won’t be that high, but that is mainly because they want to test the waters and figure out how to go about things.

Amazon has deepened its investments in original content over the years through its Prime Video streaming unit, as well as its movie and television studios. The company spent $13 billion on content for its video and music streaming services last year, up from $11 billion in 2020, as it looks to remain competitive in the crowded media landscape. 

Earlier this year, the e-retailer bolstered its media ambitions when it acquired legendary movie maker MGM Studios for $8.45 billion.

In the past, Jeff Bezos had very categorically said that he wanted Amazon to get into the media and content creation and distribution business, as that would be a great way to get more people to subscribe onto Amazon Prime, and use more of Amazon’s other web services that go beyond e-commerce.

While a $1 billion annual investment for film development is on the lower end of what major Hollywood studios spend each year, its a positive sign for the movie theater business, which has struggled in the wake of the pandemic.

Audiences have returned to cinemas, but because the production pipeline was stalled in 2020 and 2021, fewer movies have been released in cinemas in 2022. Blockbuster films continue to drive significant, sometimes record-breaking, domestic box office numbers, but without a steady slate of new and meaningful content, the overall industry remains significantly below pre-pandemic levels.

It will be interesting to see how the budget is allocated, and if Indian filmmakers and production houses are able to get any of the money earmarked for theatrical releases. 

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Rishab Shetty's Kantara to release on this OTT platform after much anticipation

Nov 19, 2022
Rishab Shetty's Kantara to release on this OTT platform after much anticipation
Amazon’s Alexa team set to lose $10 billion this year, was the main driving force behind mass layoff

Amazon

Amazon’s Alexa team set to lose $10 billion this year, was the main driving force behind mass layoff

Nov 23, 2022
Amazon plans on laying off over 10,000 employees, mainly engineers this week, as losses grow

Amazon

Amazon plans on laying off over 10,000 employees, mainly engineers this week, as losses grow

Nov 15, 2022
Twitter, Meta, Amazon and more... Why are tech titans laying off employees?

Twitter, Meta, Amazon and more... Why are tech titans laying off employees?

Nov 15, 2022
Jeff Bezos warns of economic recession, advises people to postpone large purchases

NewsTracker

Jeff Bezos warns of economic recession, advises people to postpone large purchases

Nov 20, 2022
Twitter, Meta & Amazon mass layoffs: What does the Indian law say about severance package and notice period?

Tech Layoffs

Twitter, Meta & Amazon mass layoffs: What does the Indian law say about severance package and notice period?

Nov 15, 2022

science

The last total lunar eclipse for 2022 and the next three years takes place on Tuesday. Here’s how to watch it

Astronomy

The last total lunar eclipse for 2022 and the next three years takes place on Tuesday. Here’s how to watch it

Nov 07, 2022
China plans to send monkeys to the Tiangong space station to study how they reproduce in space

Space Exploration

China plans to send monkeys to the Tiangong space station to study how they reproduce in space

Nov 07, 2022
Last Lunar Eclipse of 2022: Places, timing and everything you need to know

Astronomy

Last Lunar Eclipse of 2022: Places, timing and everything you need to know

Nov 04, 2022
Want to send a parcel to the Moon? A Japanese startup is working to establish a courier service for space

Space Tourism

Want to send a parcel to the Moon? A Japanese startup is working to establish a courier service for space

Nov 02, 2022