Thursday, September 20, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 20 September, 2018 08:09 IST

Amazon plans on opening 3,000 Amazon Go cashierless stores by 2021: Report

Amazon Go stores have no cashiers and allow shoppers to buy things using a smartphone app.

Amazon.com is considering a plan to open as many as 3,000 new Amazon Go cashierless stores in the next few years, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A view of the new Amazon logistic center with the company's logo. Image: Reuters

A view of the new Amazon logistic center with the company's logo. Image: Reuters

Shares of US supermarket chains Kroger Co and Target Corp fell between 1 and 2 percent following the news. Amazon shares were down about 1 percent.

The company currently has three Amazon Go stores in Seattle, and plans to expand in Chicago, San Francisco and New York.

The Amazon Go store, which has no cashiers and allows shoppers to buy things with the help of a smartphone app, is widely seen as a concept that can alter brick-and-mortar retail.

Customers have to scan a smartphone app to enter the store. Once inside, cameras and sensors track what they pick up from the shelves and what they put back. Amazon then bills shoppers’ credit cards on file after they leave.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

also see

3 reasons why you need to binge watch Jack Ryan!

Sep 06, 2018

Flipkart

Flipkart in talks to buy a stake in Hotstar to expand into video streaming: Report

Sep 17, 2018

NewsTracker

Amazon India eyes more than 50 fulfilment centres in 13 states by year end with storage space of 20 mn cubic feet

Sep 18, 2018

IG Shopping

Instagram might launch another standalone app after IGTV, this time for shopping

Sep 05, 2018

Microsoft

EU antitrust ruling on 19 October to determine GitHub's acquisition by Microsoft

Sep 17, 2018

SportsTracker

Funds for 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be distributed with surgical precision, says Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Sep 05, 2018

science

Neuroscience

Some bad memories can be forgotten, researchers find in a study using mice

Sep 19, 2018

Coconut Oil

I won't be replacing coconut oil in my pantry with any other fat — here's why

Sep 19, 2018

Nanoengineering

This nanomembrane can act like a mic or loudspeaker that plays music off your skin

Sep 19, 2018

SpaceX will stream its 2023 moon mission live in high-definition VR: Elon Musk

Sep 19, 2018