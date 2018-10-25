Thursday, October 25, 2018 Back to
25 October, 2018

Amazon pilots its Faster than Same Day service promising deliveries with 5 hours

The service is limited to Amazon customers in Delhi-NCR only for the time being.

Amazon India today announced the launch of its ‘Faster than Same Day’ delivery service in Delhi-NCR region for a select section of 'bestselling smartphones'. The service promises delivery within just 3 to 5 hours from the time of placing the order.

Representational image.

The best part? The service is free of cost for Prime members. Non-Prime member though will have to shell out a nominal delivery fee of Rs 150 everytime to avail the service.

The service is limited to Amazon customers in Delhi-NCR only for the time being but will roll-out to other cities as well soon. Customers in Delhi-NCR can now order a smartphone as early as 6.00 am and receive it by 11.00 am, or place an order as late as 6.00 pm and receive their order by 9.00 pm on the same-day. The service is also available all seven days of the week.

Commenting on the launch of the service, "With the launch of this pilot, our customers in Delhi-NCR can order smartphones and receive their order in just a few hours without changing the way they shop. This new service will enable us to better serve our customers and also support our Prime members with free & fast delivery, especially this festive season.”

Amazon India is currently also hosting the second stint of its Great Indian Festival sale which will go on until 28 October. Here's a guide for you to help pick the right smartphone during the sale.

