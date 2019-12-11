Wednesday, December 11, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Amazon partners Onida to bring Fire TV edition smart televisions in India, pricing starts at Rs 12,999

The Fire TV Edition smart TVs were first introduced by Amazon in 2018 in the US and Canada.


Press Trust of IndiaDec 11, 2019 14:20:00 IST

Amazon has partnered with Onida to bring its Fire TV edition smart televisions in India, to further strengthen its position in the booming consumer durable market in the country.

The Fire TV Edition smart TVs were first introduced by Amazon in 2018 in the US and Canada. Earlier this year, the company expanded the range to the UK, Germany, and Austria in collaborations with Dixons Carphone, MediaMarktSaturn and Grundig.

"We have seen great momentum to the Fire TV Edition smart TVs so far. India has been a very important market for our streaming product and we are seeing great uptake of it from across the country. We are confident of a similar response to the TVs also," Sandeep Gupta, Vice President (Fire TV Devices and Experiences) told PTI.

He didn't comment on the targeted sales.

Amazon partners Onida to bring Fire TV edition smart televisions in India, pricing starts at Rs 12,999

Representational Image: Amazon Fire Tv Stick 4K

Amazon works on a licensing model for the Fire TV smart television sets. It has partnered with Onida to roll out products in India and is open to working with other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well.

"The Onida Fire TV Edition has the Fire TV experience built-in, enabling customers to easily find and watch movies and TV shows from Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix and others. We are launching two variants and will continue to look at opportunities to expand the range," he said.

(Also read: Nokia smart TV with JBL audio speakers launched in India)

Currently, Amazon sells Fire TV streaming sticks in India. The company claims that Fire TV is the numero uno streaming media player in the US, UK, Germany, India, and Japan across all retailers.

Apart from Fire TV, Amazon also offers a range of Echo (smart speakers) and Kindle (e-book) devices in India.

You can read our first impressions of Echo Input Portable edition smart speakers.

In the third quarter, Amazon had announced that it has over 37 million active users on Fire TV globally. It does not provide country-specific numbers.

(Also read: OnePlus TV announced in India starting at Rs 69,900)

"Onida is excited to work with Amazon to bring the Fire TV experience to India. We have over 38 years of experience building TVs in India and the Onida Fire TV Edition brings superior picture quality and sound output to customers, at affordable prices," Sunil Shankar, Business Head at MIRC Electronics (Onida) said.

The Onida Fire TV smart TVs would be available in two variants: 32-inch (Rs 12,999) and 43-inch (Rs 21,999) on Amazon.in from December 20.

(Also read: Motorola TV launched in India, priced starting Rs 13,999)

 

These full HD TVs come with built-in WiFi, 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port and 1 earphone port.

The move will also intensify competition with Walmart-backed Flipkart that sells smart TVs through its MarQ brand. Flipkart has recently partnered with Motorola and Nokia to make television sets for them.

Over the last few years, new brands like Micromax, Intex, Xiaomi, Detel, and Vu have taken the television market in India by storm, competing against giants like Samsung, Sony, and LG.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Amazon

Competition Commission gives a go ahead to Amazon to acquire 49 percent in Future Group-owned Future Coupons

Nov 28, 2019
Competition Commission gives a go ahead to Amazon to acquire 49 percent in Future Group-owned Future Coupons
Amazon issues fix after some Blink home cameras found vulnerable to hacking

Amazon

Amazon issues fix after some Blink home cameras found vulnerable to hacking

Dec 11, 2019
Amazon Echo Input Portable edition smart speaker launched in India at Rs 4,999: First look

Amazon Echo

Amazon Echo Input Portable edition smart speaker launched in India at Rs 4,999: First look

Dec 04, 2019
Amazon Alexa's voice will now express emotions such as happiness and disappointment

Alexa

Amazon Alexa's voice will now express emotions such as happiness and disappointment

Nov 27, 2019
Amazon designs a powerful data center processor chip that will pose a serious challenge on rivals

Amazon

Amazon designs a powerful data center processor chip that will pose a serious challenge on rivals

Dec 04, 2019
Amazon fires in Brazil are causing glaciers in South America's Andes to melt even faster

Climate change

Amazon fires in Brazil are causing glaciers in South America's Andes to melt even faster

Dec 03, 2019

science

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019
Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019