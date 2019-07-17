Wednesday, July 17, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Amazon offers $10 to Prime Day shoppers who hand over their data

By Jeffrey Dastin (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc has a promotion for U.S. shoppers on Prime Day, the 48-hour marketing blitz that started Monday: Earn $10 of credit if you let Amazon track the websites you visit. The deal is for new installations of the Amazon Assistant, a comparison-shopping tool that customers can add to their web browsers

ReutersJul 17, 2019 05:09:51 IST

Amazon offers to Prime Day shoppers who hand over their data

By Jeffrey Dastin

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc has a promotion for U.S. shoppers on Prime Day, the 48-hour marketing blitz that started Monday: Earn $10 of credit if you let Amazon track the websites you visit.

The deal is for new installations of the Amazon Assistant, a comparison-shopping tool that customers can add to their web browsers. It fetches Amazon's price for products that users see on Walmart.com , Target.com and elsewhere.

In order to work, the assistant needs access to users' web activity, including the links and some page content they view. The catch, as Amazon explains in the fine print, is the company can use this data to improve its general marketing, products and services, unrelated to the shopping assistant.

The terms underscore the power consumers routinely give to Amazon and other big technology companies when using their free services. In this case, Amazon gains potential insight into how it should tailor marketing and how it could stamp out the retail competition.

"This data is often used for training machine learning models to do better ad targeting," said Bennett Cyphers, a technologist at the nonprofit Electronic Frontier Foundation. "But in the U.S., there aren't really restrictions on what you can do with this kind of data."

Amazon already has more than 7 million customers using its assistant via Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox, according to data published by those web browsers. Other companies offer similar shopping tools.

While another technology known as tracking pixels shows Amazon information from visitors to roughly 15 percent of the top 10,000 websites, the assistant lets Amazon follow a smaller set of users from page to page, Cyphers said.

Amazon's combination of tools still pales in comparison to data collection by Alphabet Inc's Google , which has tracking pixels on most web pages.

Amazon did not discuss how it uses the data it gathers via the assistant for any unrelated purposes, but a job listing for an affiliated team known as Browser Integration Technologies says the group's influence "spans across advertising and marketing, pricing and selection."

"Customer trust is paramount to Amazon, and we take customer privacy very seriously," a company spokeswoman said, noting compliance with the assistant's privacy policy, which says data collection is for websites that users visit "where we may have relevant product or service recommendations."

The policy also notes that customers can disable certain features of the assistant, and that Amazon only links browsing data to an individual's account when the assistant is in active use.

U.S. lawmakers have recently increased their scrutiny of Silicon Valley's data collection practices. A bill introduced in the Senate last month proposed requiring that big platforms disclose what information they gather from users and how much that is worth.

"When a big tech company says its product is free, consumers are the ones being sold. These 'free' products track everything we do," said Republican Senator Josh Hawley in a statement announcing the bill.

Amazon's Prime Day promotion offers a window into what it will pay for browsing data. For Prime Day 2018, it offered $5 off to new Amazon Assistant users who spent at least $25. This year it offered $10 off to those spending at least $50.

Amazon is also fine paying nothing for the data: New customers only get the $10 credit if they install the assistant from a particular landing page, if they are Prime members, and if they make their purchase via the assistant by Aug. 2.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Greg Mitchell and Leslie Adler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile


also see

Newstracker

Trump administration retreats on census citizenship question

Jul 03, 2019
Trump administration retreats on census citizenship question
U.N. aviation agency to review global pilot training in shadow of 737 MAX crashes

Newstracker

U.N. aviation agency to review global pilot training in shadow of 737 MAX crashes

Jul 03, 2019
U.S. Navy SEAL acquitted of most serious charges in war crimes trial

Newstracker

U.S. Navy SEAL acquitted of most serious charges in war crimes trial

Jul 03, 2019
Trump administration ends bid to add citizenship question to census

Newstracker

Trump administration ends bid to add citizenship question to census

Jul 03, 2019
Mexico buses home migrants who gave up on U.S. asylum claims

Newstracker

Mexico buses home migrants who gave up on U.S. asylum claims

Jul 03, 2019
Tesla delivers record number of electric cars in quarter, shares up 7%

Newstracker

Tesla delivers record number of electric cars in quarter, shares up 7%

Jul 03, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Jul 13, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jul 13, 2019