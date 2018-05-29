Amazon India has rebranded Amazon Now offering which gives free delivery within two hours, into Prime Now. This service ensures fast delivery.

As a part of its introductory offer, Prime Now is giving two slots. First one is from 6 am to 8 am and second is from 10 pm to 12 am. Amazon Pay users will get information about home and kitchen bestsellers, deals and cashbacks.

“On Prime Now, customers can shop for products from our Now store which is fulfilled by Amazon. We have invested in customised infrastructure of fulfilment centres (FC) for faster deliveries and chill chains to maintain temperatures at optimum conditions for leafy products and dairy products like curd and paneer. We are encouraged by the strong customer response and quantities ordered have grown by 90 percent monthly since the launch of the NOW store.” said Siddharth Nambiar who is the head of Prime Now, Amazon India.

This service will be available to customers in Bangalore, Mumbai, New Delhi and Hyderabad in categories such as fruits, vegetables, grocery, staples, meats, home and kitchen. Amazon Pay users will get up to 30 percent discount on products and promotional offers as well.

Prime Now has expanded its services to 10,000 products.