Reuters

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc named Sony Corp <6758.T> executive Mike Hopkins to lead its Prime video platform as well as its movie and television studios, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Hopkins, currently chairman of Sony Pictures Television and a former chief executive of the streaming platform Hulu, will join Amazon as a senior vice president later this month, the WSJ reported.

Hopkins appointment comes as Jeff Blackburn, a company veteran who oversees business development and digital entertainment including Prime, takes a sabbatical this year.

Both Amazon and Sony did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.