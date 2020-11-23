FP Trending

Amazon Music has expanded its X-Ray features which now will enable users to get glimpses of behind-the-scenes and trivia for their favourite songs. The feature is, however, not new for Amazon. It is already available on Amazon Prime Video streaming platform where it provides brief information about the actors in the current seen. According to a report by The Verge, the X-Ray feature now provides additional pieces of trivia that shows about tracks. The feature is available across the globe for tens of millions of songs listed on Amazon Music.

To access the trivia on songs that you are listening on Amazon Music, you will have to swipe up on the X-Ray icon. There you can browse through each fact or click on "Credits" section at the bottom of the screen to know about the complete credits of the song being played.

According to a report by Beebom, apart from song credits, the feature will also highlight some fun facts and trivia about the song creation process in the US and the UK. The trivia could include anything from release date, Billboard chart positions to what was the inspiration behind the track. The report adds that the X-Ray feature is already live for Amazon Music build 17.2.2 on Android in India.

Recently a report in PhoneArena also revealed that GPS navigation software app owned by Google, Waze, as teamed up with Amazon Music to give drivers a new way to listen to music while in the car. Amazon Music subscribers can tap on the new music note icon on the app and start listening to their favourite songs, playlists and stations.