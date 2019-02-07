Thursday, February 07, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Amazon modifies its business structures to comply with new e-commerce regulations

Amazon had to remove items as it indirectly held 49% equity stakes in both Cloudtail and Appario.

Reuters Feb 07, 2019 17:56:35 IST

One of the biggest sellers on Amazon.com’s India website has returned after the online retail giant changed its business structures to comply with new federal e-commerce curbs that took effect last week, two sources told Reuters.

India’s modified foreign direct investment rules that kicked in on 1 Feb prevent companies such as Amazon from selling products from vendors where they, or their group companies, have equity holdings.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

Amazon was forced to remove hundreds of thousands of items sold by top vendors Cloudtail and Appario as it indirectly held 49 percent equity stakes in both firms.

But on Thursday Cloudtail had returned with more than 300,000 products listed on Amazon, after the US e-commerce firm cut its indirect holding to 24 percent, one of the sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The stake was bought by the majority holders, Catamaran Ventures, the source said.

“We have no equity participation in any seller company on our marketplace,” Amazon said in a statement, without sharing details of the changes in its indirect holding of Cloudtail.

Catamaran, an investment firm launched by Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy, said it had made “required changes” to comply with the rules, but did not elaborate.

Amazon is working on a similar restructuring for the other big seller, Appario, a second source said.

The sources declined to be named as they were not authorized to discuss the same with media.

The new rules were introduced after complaints from small Indian traders who said Amazon and Walmart-owned online retailer Flipkart used their control over inventory from affiliated vendors to unfairly offer discounts.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which has pushed for tougher scrutiny of e-commerce players, on Thursday alleged Amazon’s latest move was a circumvention of the new rules.

The group would ask India’s industries department to clarify that online retailers should not hold direct or indirect stakes in their vendors, CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal told Reuters.

The industries department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Amazon and Walmart Inc had unsuccessfully lobbied against the latest rules and pushed for a delay in their implementation.

While product listings on Amazon have been disrupted, Flipkart has been less impacted as it had no equity holdings in its vendors.

Flipkart’s sellers were exhausting inventory from before the rules kicked in, and the company was working with its partners to ensure they complied with new norms when they sold new inventory on the platform, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Flipkart declined to comment.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

also see

NewsTracker

Deferment of 1 February deadline for e-commerce FDI may lead to political repercussions: CAIT

Jan 30, 2019

NewsTracker

Walmart may move out of Flipkart after changes in FDI norms for e-commerce firms, warns Morgan Stanley

Feb 05, 2019

E-commerce

India's revised e-commerce regulations to hit Amazon, Walmart; US govt concerned

Jan 24, 2019

Snapdeal

Snapdeal, ShopClues supports government’s 1 February deadline on new FDI forms

Jan 29, 2019

NewsTracker

No groceries at Amazon, no replacement of products through Cloudtail; big e-tailers will wriggle their way through

Feb 04, 2019

Amazon

Amazon grocery service returns in India following disruption from revised e-commerce rules

Feb 06, 2019

science

Asteroid Mission

Japan's Hayabusa-2 probe to finally land, starting mining asteroid Ryugu on 22 Feb

Feb 07, 2019

Chang'e-4

NASA's lunar orbiter spots China's Chang'e-4 lander on the Moon's far side

Feb 07, 2019

CubeSats

Tiny Cubesats fall silent beyond Mars after proving their new space tech works

Feb 07, 2019

Bee's got Skills

Honey bees can solve math equations better than many humans can, study finds

Feb 07, 2019