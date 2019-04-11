Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Amazon and Microsoft have been selected to continue competing for Pentagon cloud computing services as part of a contract that could be worth some $10 billion.

"I can confirm that AWS (Amazon Web Services) and Microsoft are the companies that met the minimum requirements outlined in the RFP (Request for Proposals)," Defence Department spokeswoman Elissa Smith said.

The selection leaves Oracle and IBM out of the competition for the contract for the Defence Department's Joint Enterprise Defence Infrastructure Cloud.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by David Alexander)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

