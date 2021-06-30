FP Trending

Leading online shopping platform Amazon has announced Mega Music Fest. The sale which has gone live on Tuesday, 29 June is going to end Wednesday, 30 June. During the two-day sale, customers can get up to 50 percent off on several electronic items including musical instruments, speakers, and headphones. Brands famous for their electronic items like boAt, Sony, JBL, Bose, Casio etc will be on sale during Amazon's Mega Music Fest.

According to Amazon, boAt Stone 201A and Infinity Hardrock 210 will be available with offers and discounts during the Mega Music Fest. While the boAt speakers are available on the platform for Rs 1,749, the Infinity speakers are priced at Rs 4,699.

Equipped with a 2,000 mAh battery, boAt Stone 201A can play up to 6 hours at a volume of 80 percent. It can be connected to devices with the help of Bluetooth 4.1.

Infinity Hardrock 210 has three in-built modes for movies, gaming and music. It comes with an IR remote and can be operated from a distance.

Amazon states that during the sale, boAt Rockerz 335 is going to be available on the shopping platform for Rs 1,599. With a playback of 30 minutes, the headphones are best suited for long usage. It has Bluetooth v5.0 for better connectivity. Equipped with 10 mm dynamic drivers, the boAt Rockerz has a playtime of up to 10 hours with only 10 minutes of charging.

Another headphone on sale on 29 and 30 June is Sony WF-1000X M4 (Review). With its multiple microphones, the headphone provides voice clarity. For noise cancellation, the Sony headphones are equipped with HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1.

Among the musical instruments, customers can purchase Casio CT-X9000IN 61-Key Portable Keyboard and Yamaha FS100C Acoustic Guitar for Rs 21,615 and Rs 9,776, respectively. The Casio keyboard with its AiX Sound Source can create clear high tones to powerful bass tones. It also has a high-speed digital signal processor. On the other hand, guitar lovers can avail offers on Yamaha guitar which has excellent quality and tone.