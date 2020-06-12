Friday, June 12, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Amazon may face EU antitrust charges over merchant data in coming weeks - source

By Foo Yun Chee BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Amazon may face EU antitrust charges in the coming weeks over its use of data from merchants with whom it competes on its platform, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday, putting it at risk of a hefty fine. The European Commission has been investigating the U.S. online retailer's dual role as a marketplace for merchants and as a rival since July last year, triggered by complaints from traders about Amazon's practices.


ReutersJun 12, 2020 01:15:32 IST

Amazon may face EU antitrust charges over merchant data in coming weeks - source

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Amazon may face EU antitrust charges in the coming weeks over its use of data from merchants with whom it competes on its platform, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday, putting it at risk of a hefty fine.

The European Commission has been investigating the U.S. online retailer's dual role as a marketplace for merchants and as a rival since July last year, triggered by complaints from traders about Amazon's practices.

The probe also focuses on how Amazon uses competitively sensitive merchant data to select winners for its "buy box", which allows customers to add items from a specific retailer directly into their shopping carts.

The EU competition enforcer may soon send a charge sheet called a statement of objections to the company, outlining suspected violations of antitrust laws, the person said.

Both the Commission and Amazon declined to comment.

The company will be required to respond to the charge sheet in writing and can also ask for a closed-door hearing to defend itself. If the competition enforcer finds it has breached EU laws, the company could could face a fine up to 10% of its global turnover.

Amazon has faced EU Comission scrutiny in the past. Three years ago, it was told to pay back taxes of about 250 million euros to Luxembourg because of illegal tax benefits, just four months after settling with the EU over its distribution deals with e-book publishers in Europe.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Frances Kerry)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Google is sued in U.S. for tracking users' 'private' internet browsing

Jun 03, 2020
Google is sued in U.S. for tracking users' 'private' internet browsing
U.S. FAA chief to testify at Senate hearing on Boeing 737 MAX

Newstracker

U.S. FAA chief to testify at Senate hearing on Boeing 737 MAX

Jun 03, 2020
Oil up more than 3% ahead of OPEC+ meeting and on easing lockdowns

Newstracker

Oil up more than 3% ahead of OPEC+ meeting and on easing lockdowns

Jun 03, 2020
Senate Democrats ready bill condemning Trump on protesters

Newstracker

Senate Democrats ready bill condemning Trump on protesters

Jun 03, 2020
Wall Street closes up on signs of economic rebound

Newstracker

Wall Street closes up on signs of economic rebound

Jun 03, 2020
JBS sued over alleged violation of Brazil indigenous rights during pandemic

Newstracker

JBS sued over alleged violation of Brazil indigenous rights during pandemic

Jun 03, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020