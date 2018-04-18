Amazon is making international shopping easier for its users via the mobile app. Users will now be able to change their country, language and currency settings from within the app. Customers will be able to pay for a product in their own currency.

The service is only available on the mobile app and not the website. The app will help users search for products that ship to their countries. It will also notify users on international offers and new app releases.

To shop internationally, the setting of the app needs to be changed to 'International Shopping'. First, users needs to open the menu of the app which is on the top left side of the app. Scroll to the bottom, select your country and select "International Shopping".

Unfortunately, the service isn't available in India. On iOS, you'll need to set your location to 'US' and then set the option for 'International Shopping'. Thankfully, the products will still ship to India. Android users in India using the Amazon India Online Shopping app (the default option here) will not see the option.

The language of the app can also be changed and Amazon has added English, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, German, or Chinese as language options. The currency too can be changed into the preferable option according to the native place of the user, but not all local currencies are supported. The Indian Rupee, for example, is not supported yet. The price will be converted according to the selected currency and the appropriate import duties and taxes will be applied.

The updated app is available on Google Play Store and Apple's App store. Few of the countries added to the Amazon app are United States, Japan, United Kingdom etc.