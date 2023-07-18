Amazon lays off more people and inadvertently unveils new strategy to mass fire employees 

Amazon is continuing its layoffs, with recent reports indicating that the company has terminated employees within its Pharmacy business unit. According to Amazon, a “small number” of staff members from the Amazon Pharmacy division have been let go.

In a statement to CNBC, Amazon spokesperson Brad Glasser mentioned that like many businesses, they are constantly working on improving their processes for quality and efficiency to enhance the customer experience.

“Adjusting Resources”

As part of this effort, the company made the decision to adjust resources, resulting in the elimination of a few positions within the pharmacy section of Amazon. Glasser clarified that the affected roles were from the Amazon Pharmacy Services team.

This year, Amazon has experienced significant layoffs, with CEO Andy Jassy revealing that 18,000 job cuts were made previously, followed by an additional 9,000 employees being laid off. Moreover, in May, it was reported that Amazon had terminated 500 employees in India across various business sectors and functions, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), human resources, and support functions.

Layoffs continue at Big Tech

It is important to note that Amazon is not the only tech company reducing its workforce. Other tech giants have also been reported to be firing employees. For instance, Microsoft recently laid off 275 employees, in addition to the 10,000 people who were asked to leave earlier in the year.

Microsoft confirmed the upcoming layoffs in a statement to GeekWire, stating that organizational and workforce adjustments are a necessary and regular part of managing their business. The company emphasized its commitment to investing in strategic growth areas to support customers and partners in the future.

Layoffs to continue, but in a phased manner

Experts have analysed that the method to lay people off has now gone through a significant change, mainly because of the way the previous terminations that they handled. It was nothing short of a nightmare for Amazon’s PR and even Jeff Bezos.

That is why, instead of letting go of a massive number of people at once, Silicon Valley is now considering laying people off in phases and try to limit the number of people laid off in double digits. Because of this, they hope, the layoffs won’t make international headlines, at least not with the frequency with which they did this year