Amazon launches the Echo Pop in India for Rs 5000, comes with semi-sphere design and in pastel colours

Amazon has launched the latest product in its Amazon Devices lineup, the Echo Pop in India, for a price of Rs 5,000. The Amazon Echo Pop is powered by Amazon's new AZ2 Neural Edge processor, which enables faster responses from Alexa


Mehul Reuben DasJun 02, 2023 09:04:38 IST

Amazon has introduced a new addition to its Echo family, the Echo Pop, which brings a fresh and unique design to the table. Previously, Amazon had introduced the hockey puck and spherical designs, but now they have unveiled the Echo Pop with a semi-sphere shape.

Aside from its intriguing design, the Echo Pop offers a range of interesting features. It can track cricket scores, control smart lights and plugs, set alarms, reminders, and more. Powering this device is Amazon’s new AZ2 Neural Edge processor, which enables faster responses from Alexa.

Parag Gupta, the Director and Country Manager for Amazon Devices India, commented on the Echo Pop, stating, “Echo Pop is a combination of powerful audio, full capabilities of Alexa, and a stylish design. With this latest smart speaker, we have amped up innovation in design to offer more options to customers. Aesthetics have become an integral part of our choices today and customers have always appreciated the audio experience of Echo smart speakers. We look forward to customer feedback on Echo Pop’s new design and audio, and hope that it will add more colour, fun and entertainment to their homes.”

Amazon Echo Pop: Features and specs
The Echo Pop speaker features a front-facing speaker that directs sound towards the user, ensuring clear music and vocals. With Alexa, users can request the speaker to play songs from various music apps, including Amazon Prime Music, Hungama, Spotify, JioSaavn, Apple Music, and more (some apps may require a subscription).

Additionally, by connecting their phones to the Echo Pop via Bluetooth, users can listen to their favourite music from their devices.

Beyond playing music, users can control numerous smart home devices using voice commands. This includes smart lights and electrical appliances from popular brands like Wipro, Syska, Xiaomi, and others. Simply say “Alexa, dim the lights in the living room” or “Alexa, switch on the AC.” For non-smart appliances, users can utilize smart plugs (sold separately) to gain control and create a pleasant environment.

The Echo Pop serves as an excellent device for kids to learn and have fun without relying on screens. Interacting with Alexa can foster curiosity and communication skills in children. Parents can ask Alexa to play bedtime stories, nursery rhymes, games, quizzes, fun facts, English lessons, and access a range of educational features. Just say “Alexa, why is the sky blue?” or “Alexa, open 1-2-3 Math” to get started.

Amazon Echo Pop: Pricing and availability
The Echo Pop is priced at Rs 4999 and can be purchased from Amazon’s official website. It is available in Green, Purple, Black, and White color options. Customers can also find the new smart speaker at online and offline stores such as Croma, Reliance Digital, Poorvika, and Amazon devices kiosks across India.

