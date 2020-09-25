tech2 News Staff

Amazon announced a handful of products yesterday including Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show 10, new Fire TV stick, Fire TV stick Lite. Amazon has redesigned the Echo and Echo Dot smart speaker giving it a spherical shape and new features this time. The refreshed Fire TV stick will also bring an updated user interface, personalised homepage, enhanced Alexa voice integration and more.

Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, new Fire TV stick, Fire TV stick Lite pricing, availability

The Echo Dot is priced at Rs 4,499 and Echo is priced at Rs 9,999. The two smart speakers will be available in black, white and blue colour options.

Echo Dot with clock will cost you Rs 5,499 and will be available in white and blue options.

Echo Dot is now available for pre-order in India and will go on sale later this year. The availability of Echo Dot with clock is not announced yet.

The new Fire TV stick is priced at Rs 3,999 and the Fire TV stick Lite is priced at 2,999. The two products are now open for pre-order on the website.

Echo specifications and features

Amazon has revamped the new Echo by giving it a spherical shape. The LED light ring is placed at the bottom of the sphere. It comes with a 3-inch woofer, dual firing tweeters and Dolby processing that offers stereo sound. Echo comes with a built-in Zigbee smart home hub and supports Bluetooth Low Energy that, as per the company, helps conserve the energy.

Echo Dot specifications and specifications

The new-gen Echo Dot comes in a spherical design and fabric finish. It features a 1.6-inch front-firing speaker. The smart speakers come in a separate variant with a clock. This Echo Dot with clock sports LED display that shows time, outdoor temperature, timers, and alarms. It also comes with a tap-to-snooze feature.

Echo Show 10 specification and features

Echo Show 10 features a 10.1-inch rotating display that automatically turns and faces the user as soon as they start giving it voice commands. It comes with triple speakers and a 13 MP front camera. It can be used for video calling, watching videos and more. It also comes with a built-in smart home hub that will allow users to connect it to other smart devices in their homes.

Amazon Fire TV stick features

The new Fire TV stick is powered by a 1.7 GHz quad-core chipset which, as claimed by the company, is 50 percent more powerful than the previous generation. It comes with support for Dolby Atmos, dual-band, dual-antenna WiFi connections. It also offers faster streaming in 1080p at 60fps with HDR compatibility.

As for the remote, the Alexa Voice remote comes with dedicated buttons for power, mute, volume and so on.

Amazon Fire TV stick Lite features

The new Fire TV stick Lite comes with HDR support and Alexa Voice Remote Lite that will let users control, launch and find content.

According to Amazon, the Fire TV UI has also been updated. It will now offer a personalised experience for up to six family members by recommending them content based on their viewing history, watch lists, preferred settings, and more. The enhanced Alexa integration will now recognise the voice and switch accounts when asked, "Alexa, switch to my account".