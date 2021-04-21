Wednesday, April 21, 2021Back to
Amazon launches Fire TV Cube with hands-free Alexa voice control in India at Rs 12,999

The sale for the Fire TV Cube starts 21 April on Amazon and select Croma and Reliance outlets.


FP TrendingApr 21, 2021 16:34:26 IST

Amazon has announced the hands-free Fire TV Cube, which it claims is the "fastest and most powerful Fire TV device ever". The Fire TV Cube is priced at Rs 12,999 in India. The sale for the Fire TV Cube starts 21 April on Amazon and select Croma and Reliance outlets. As part of an introductory offer, customers will also get an HDMI cable for free at the time of purchase.

The Alexa-enabled device comes with far-field voice control. The users just have to say, “Alexa, open Netflix” or “Alexa, find music videos on YouTube” or “Alexa, watch Pokémon on Voot Kids” to use the voice control feature.

The voice control with far-field voice recognition is enabled by eight microphones and advanced beamforming technology that combines signals to suppress reverberation and noise from the individual microphones. Fire TV Cube uses multi-directional infrared technology, cloud-based protocols, and HDMI CEC that let the users control their compatible TV, soundbar, select set-top boxes, as well as other smart home devices when combined with Alexa.

Amazon Fire TV Cube

Amazon Fire TV Cube

Users can also voice-control their entertainment system with TV, Set-Top Box, Smart Home devices, A/V receivers, etc using the Fire TV Cube. They can watch shows from Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+, Netflix, Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, and live TV channels with cable or set-top box providers.

The Fire TV Cube supports Dolby Vision and 4K Ultra HD content at up to 60 fps. The Fire TV Cube also comes with an Ethernet adapter, IR extender cable, and Alexa Voice Remote.

Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices, India, said, “We are excited to introduce Fire TV Cube –our fastest and most powerful Fire TV device, developed after gathering a wealth of feedback about how customers use voice in the living room. We have combined the far-field voice technology of Echo devices with the much-loved Fire TV user experience so that customers can use the convenience of Alexa to control their entertainment. With its excellent picture quality and immersive sound experience, Fire TV Cube aims to deliver a theater-like experience at home’’.

