FP Trending

Amazon has introduced two new Echo Show devices in India today – the Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 10. The Echo Show 5 is priced at Rs 8,999 but will be available at a discounted price of Rs 6,999 for a limited period of time, while the Echo Show 10 is priced at Rs 24,999. Both are now available to buy on Amazon. Available only in black, the new Echo Show 10 comes with intelligent motion that moves the display to face you as you interact with Alexa.

The new Echo Show 5 features an HD camera for better video calling and is available in three colours - black, white and blue.

The Echo Show 10 is an upgraded version of Alexa with a screen. It features a 10.1-inch screen, which faces you as you listen to music, watch briefs on news channels and TV shows on streaming platforms, with its dual, front-firing tweeters and woofers rotating along with the display.

Users can securely access a live feed from Echo Show 10 on a smartphone through the Alexa app or another Echo Show device. Also, Alexa can help control and set up Wi-Fi-connected smart home appliances. The Echo Show 10’s inbuilt smart home hub supports Zigbee smart home devices.

It offers video calling on its movable screen with a 13 MP wide-angle camera, and zooms to keep you at the centre of the frame. Also, with the help of the new Alexa Group Calling feature, users can have a group video call with up to eight friends or family members.

Talking about the compact Echo Show 5, it has a 5.5-inch display, an upgraded HD camera for video calls, and Drop-In conversation. Users can open an instant conversation with their Alexa contacts or from one of their devices. The built-in camera on Echo Show can be accessed securely through the Alexa app to check in on things at home when you’re out.

The Echo Show devices include microphone and camera controls, and the ability to view and delete voice recordings to ensure security. They come with built-in shutters to cover the camera.