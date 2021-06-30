Wednesday, June 30, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Amazon launches Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 10 in India: Check prices and more details here

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is available in a total of three colours, but the Echo Show 10 can only be had in black.


FP TrendingJun 30, 2021 20:12:22 IST

Amazon has introduced two new Echo Show devices in India today – the Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 10. The Echo Show 5 is priced at Rs 8,999 but will be available at a discounted price of Rs 6,999 for a limited period of time, while the Echo Show 10 is priced at Rs 24,999. Both are now available to buy on Amazon. Available only in black, the new Echo Show 10 comes with intelligent motion that moves the display to face you as you interact with Alexa.

The new Echo Show 5 features an HD camera for better video calling and is available in three colours - black, white and blue.

The Echo Show 10 is an upgraded version of Alexa with a screen. It features a 10.1-inch screen, which faces you as you listen to music, watch briefs on news channels and TV shows on streaming platforms, with its dual, front-firing tweeters and woofers rotating along with the display.

The Amazon Echo Show 10 (left) costs Rs 24,999, while the Echo Show 5 costs Rs 6,999 for a limited period. Image: Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 10 (left) costs Rs 24,999, while the Echo Show 5 costs Rs 6,999 for a limited period. Image: Amazon

Users can securely access a live feed from Echo Show 10 on a smartphone through the Alexa app or another Echo Show device. Also, Alexa can help control and set up Wi-Fi-connected smart home appliances. The Echo Show 10’s inbuilt smart home hub supports Zigbee smart home devices.

It offers video calling on its movable screen with a 13 MP wide-angle camera, and zooms to keep you at the centre of the frame. Also, with the help of the new Alexa Group Calling feature, users can have a group video call with up to eight friends or family members.

Talking about the compact Echo Show 5, it has a 5.5-inch display, an upgraded HD camera for video calls, and Drop-In conversation. Users can open an instant conversation with their Alexa contacts or from one of their devices. The built-in camera on Echo Show can be accessed securely through the Alexa app to check in on things at home when you’re out.

The Echo Show devices include microphone and camera controls, and the ability to view and delete voice recordings to ensure security. They come with built-in shutters to cover the camera.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Amazon

Amazon Grand Gaming Days: Best deals on gaming laptops, monitors, headsets and more

Jun 22, 2021
Amazon Grand Gaming Days: Best deals on gaming laptops, monitors, headsets and more
Audible's sleep series now available for free on Amazon Echo, Fire TV and Alexa-enabled devices

Audible Sleep series

Audible's sleep series now available for free on Amazon Echo, Fire TV and Alexa-enabled devices

Jun 18, 2021
Amazon Mega Music Fest sale: Best deals on boAt Rockerz 335, Infinity Hardrock 210 and more

Amazon Mega Music Fest sale

Amazon Mega Music Fest sale: Best deals on boAt Rockerz 335, Infinity Hardrock 210 and more

Jun 30, 2021
UK regulators probes Google, Amazon for not doing enough to stop fake reviews of products, services

Fake reviews

UK regulators probes Google, Amazon for not doing enough to stop fake reviews of products, services

Jun 28, 2021
20 years on, revisiting Xena: Warrior Princess' widespread appeal, path-breaking run

20 years on, revisiting Xena: Warrior Princess' widespread appeal, path-breaking run

Jun 21, 2021
Amazon Prime Video renews Good Omens for second season; Neil Gaiman to return as scriptwriter

Buzz Patrol

Amazon Prime Video renews Good Omens for second season; Neil Gaiman to return as scriptwriter

Jun 29, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021