Amazon on 14 August launched a new category of Alexa skills that would enable customers in India to help Alexa learn Hindi and other Indian languages.

Using the new "Cleo" skill, Amazon allows users to teach Alexa more about Indian languages and culture by interacting with the voice assistant.

"During each round, Alexa will ask you to say at least five things in your language. She may ask you to say something specific in the chosen language or to just say anything at all," the company said in a statement.

The process of creating new languages for Alexa benefits data availability, computing power and machine learning, in which systems improve organically as they incorporate more data.

Cleo's availability in India will help improve Alexa's language model and help her to gradually speak in local languages, the company added.

These skills can be accessed on all Amazon Echo devices as well as the free Alexa app for smartphones.

Apart from Hindi, using "Cleo" customers can respond to Alexa's English statements in Tamil, Marathi, Kannada, Bengali, Telugu, Gujarati and other Indian languages.