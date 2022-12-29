Thursday, December 29, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Amazon is planning to launch a new app dedicated to streaming sports and other sports-based content

Amazon’s new app will not only live stream some of the most popular sports, but it will also feature a ton of other shows. Amazon has rights to stream some Premier League matches, and a few baseball tournaments and is trying to get for F1, FE and a few cricket league tournaments.


Mehul Reuben DasDec 29, 2022 19:30:37 IST

Amazon continues to push its video content division and is reportedly developing a completely new app for live streaming sports, according to a new report from The Information.

Amazon is planning to launch a new app dedicated to streaming sports and other sports-based content

Amazon’s new app will not only live stream some of the most popular sports, but it will also feature a ton of other shows. Amazon has rights to stream some Premier League matches, and a few baseball tournaments and is trying to get for F1, FE and a few cricket league tournaments. Image Credit: Amazon

The report comes as Amazon CEO Andy Jassy recently called live sports “a unique asset” that Amazon will continue to invest in. Amazon’s current live sports offerings include exclusive rights to the NFL’s Thursday Night Football, along with some Premier League soccer matches and Yankees baseball games. 

Amazon has also invested in other sports content to complement the live games, as the company launched original sports talk shows on both Prime Video and its ad-supported streaming service Freevee. Certain reports have claimed that Amazon is planning to buy the streaming rights of a couple of other league-based sports such as certain cricket league tournaments, as well as a series of events run by the FIA, including Formula 1, Formula 2 and Formula E.

Amazon has also invested in other sports content to complement the live games, as the company launched original sports talk shows on both Prime Video and its ad-supported streaming service Freevee in a number of countries.

As for subscription fees, Amazon could club the sports streaming benefits with the current Prime Video plans or else setup a new tier with exclusive sports content. However, considering the steep costs of streaming rights, it wouldn’t be surprising if the company plans to charge a separate subscription fee for sports content with this standalone app.

The new report comes as Amazon has been reviewing parts of its unprofitable divisions, which led to the elimination of numerous roles. Even amid these cost-cutting efforts, Amazon appears to be committed to building out Prime Video and its live sports streaming content.

The report does not reveal the launch time of the new application and does not confirm if Amazon will ultimately go through the process to launch the sports app. The company has recently been evaluating its unprofitable business units and implementing layoffs in response to rising costs and declining demand due to economic uncertainty.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Amazon set to overhaul business practices as it strikes deal with EU to close probes into anti-competitive tactics

Dec 20, 2022
Amazon set to overhaul business practices as it strikes deal with EU to close probes into anti-competitive tactics
Amazon introduces Prime Air, begins drone delivery service in California and Texas

Amazon

Amazon introduces Prime Air, begins drone delivery service in California and Texas

Dec 29, 2022
Meta, Microsoft and Amazon come together to challenge Google's dominance over digital maps

Digital Maps

Meta, Microsoft and Amazon come together to challenge Google's dominance over digital maps

Dec 16, 2022
Varun Dhawan to headline Prime Video’s Indian Original Series within the Citadel Franchise

Varun Dhawan to headline Prime Video’s Indian Original Series within the Citadel Franchise

Dec 20, 2022
Prime Video announces exclusive digital premiere of Thank God starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra

Prime Video announces exclusive digital premiere of Thank God starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra

Dec 20, 2022
Prime Video strengthens existing collaboration with Dharma Productions; announces film with Vicky Kaushal

Prime Video strengthens existing collaboration with Dharma Productions; announces film with Vicky Kaushal

Dec 16, 2022

science

Watch: NASA shares images of the ‘Winter Wonderland’ Mars becomes as temperatures dip 123 degrees below zero

NASA

Watch: NASA shares images of the ‘Winter Wonderland’ Mars becomes as temperatures dip 123 degrees below zero

Dec 28, 2022
Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Neuralink

Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Dec 05, 2022
What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Neuralink

What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Dec 01, 2022
SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

SpaceX

SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

Nov 30, 2022