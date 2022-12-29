Mehul Reuben Das

Amazon continues to push its video content division and is reportedly developing a completely new app for live streaming sports, according to a new report from The Information.

The report comes as Amazon CEO Andy Jassy recently called live sports “a unique asset” that Amazon will continue to invest in. Amazon’s current live sports offerings include exclusive rights to the NFL’s Thursday Night Football, along with some Premier League soccer matches and Yankees baseball games.

Amazon has also invested in other sports content to complement the live games, as the company launched original sports talk shows on both Prime Video and its ad-supported streaming service Freevee. Certain reports have claimed that Amazon is planning to buy the streaming rights of a couple of other league-based sports such as certain cricket league tournaments, as well as a series of events run by the FIA, including Formula 1, Formula 2 and Formula E.

Amazon has also invested in other sports content to complement the live games, as the company launched original sports talk shows on both Prime Video and its ad-supported streaming service Freevee in a number of countries.

As for subscription fees, Amazon could club the sports streaming benefits with the current Prime Video plans or else setup a new tier with exclusive sports content. However, considering the steep costs of streaming rights, it wouldn’t be surprising if the company plans to charge a separate subscription fee for sports content with this standalone app.

The new report comes as Amazon has been reviewing parts of its unprofitable divisions, which led to the elimination of numerous roles. Even amid these cost-cutting efforts, Amazon appears to be committed to building out Prime Video and its live sports streaming content.

The report does not reveal the launch time of the new application and does not confirm if Amazon will ultimately go through the process to launch the sports app. The company has recently been evaluating its unprofitable business units and implementing layoffs in response to rising costs and declining demand due to economic uncertainty.