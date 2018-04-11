Amazon India has announced a five day long sale called the Amazon iPhone Fest. The e-commerce giant has on offer some brand new iPhones and even some older models up for sale at discounted prices with one single catch, you have to be an HDFC customer.

Amazon and Apple have tied up to offer discounts as large as Rs 5,000 on some iPhone models.

The ultra-premium Apple iPhone X is now available for purchase at Rs 79,999, which comes after an instant discount of Rs 5,000. This instant discount is available for both the silver and Space Gray finishes and for both the 64 GB and the 256 GB models.

Next up is the Apple iPhone 8 Plus that is now available at Rs 69,999 after an instant discount of Rs 3,000. The instant discount applies to both the 64 GB and 256 GB storage variants and for all the colour options.

The smaller iPhone 8 has also not been left out. The 64 GB model of the iPhone is available at Rs 54,999 after an instant discount of Rs 3,000. As usual, the instant discount also applies to the 256 GB model and is for all colour options.

The older iPhone 7 and the iPhone 6s Plus get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 bringing down the price tags to Rs 41,999 and Rs 37,999 respectively. The instant discount applies to all variants of the iPhone 7.

The iPhone 6s gets a humbler Rs 1,500 instant discount dropping its price to Rs 33,999, while the iPhone 6 gets Rs 1,250 off bringing its price down to Rs 24,999.

Last but not the least, is the most affordable iPhone of them all, the iPhone SE that sees the smallest discount of Rs 1,000 that brings the discounted price to Rs 18,799.

All of the above mentioned instant discounts are only applicable between the period of the sale that extends between 10 April till 16 April and is applicable only for customers with an HDFC credit or debit card.