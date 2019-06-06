Reuters

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday introduced "StyleSnap", a feature on its app that allows users to upload a picture of a look or style they like and get recommendations for similar items on the platform.

When providing recommendations, StyleSnap considers a variety of factors such as brand, price range, and customer reviews, the company said in a blog post https://blog.aboutamazon.com/shopping/stylesnap-will-change-the-way-you-shop-forever.

Shoppers "struggle to find styles they can't describe in words," Jeff Wilke, Amazon's CEO of consumer business, said while introducing the service at the company's "re:MARS" conference on artificial intelligence in Las Vegas.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin in Las Vegas; editing by Diane Craft)

