tech2 News Staff

Wondering if you want to buy a particular dress or not? Will it look good on you or not? Can you get the dress in your size? Well, Amazon has answered all your questions ladies. Amazon has announced a new service called "Personal Shopper Service" that is going to bring a smile on your face.

With this newly announced service, Amazon will allow prime users to get desired clothing in the desired size and you can try it on and make the decision. You will be allowed to use this clothing for seven days and then return it if you don't like it in the free resealable packaging provided by the company. All you got to do is fill up a basic survey with questions like your measurements, budget preferences, and the clothing styles you prefer.

The good news doesn't end here. You will be able to choose up to eight pieces of clothing for the seven-day try-on period per month. For apparel in sizes 0–24 and XS–XXL/3X will be available and for shoes— 5-12. The thing is, for now, it is just available for women's clothing and apparel and Amazon is working on bringing this service for men too.

This service is available for US-based prime members only at the monthly subscription cost of $4.99 (approx Rs 350).

