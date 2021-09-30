Thursday, September 30, 2021Back to
Amazon introduces Echo Show 15, Halo fitness band, Astro robot and more at 2021 hardware event

Amazon's 2021 hardware event witnessed the debut of the Amazon Echo Show 15, Astro robot, Halo View fitness tracker, Amazon Glow for kids and the Blink video doorbell.


FP TrendingSep 30, 2021 19:36:39 IST

Amazon recently held its 2021 hardware event and launched a number of products such as the Amazon Echo Show 15, Halo fitness band, Amazon Glow, Astro robot, Amazon Blink video doorbell and more. Here's a closer look at the new Amazon devices.

Amazon Echo Show 15

The Amazon Echo Show 15 smart speaker comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD display and is powered by Amazon's latest AZ2 Neural Edge processor. It features a redesigned home screen and comes with customisable Alexa widgets.

The Amazon Echo Show has a new 15-inch Full HD screen. Image: Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show has a 15.6-inch Full HD screen and the AZ2 Neural Edge processor. Image: Amazon

It comes with the new visual ID feature for the device to recognise and display content for a particular user, and also the ability to control other compatible smart home devices. It also supports 1080p Full HD content from Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, and soon, from SLING TV as well. There's support for a number of privacy features as well such as microphone and camera controls, the ability to view and delete your voice recordings and a built-in shutter to cover the camera.

The Echo Show 15 is priced at $249.99 (around Rs 18,500).

Halo fitness device

Amazon has introduced three new products to the Halo lineup: the Halo View fitness tracker, Halo Fitness service and Halo Nutrition service.

The Amazon Halo View smart band is equipped with sleep-tracking and can also detect workouts. Image: Amazon

The Amazon Halo View fitness band is equipped with sleep-tracking and can also detect workouts. Image: Amazon

The Halo View fitness tracker comes with an AMOLED coloured display and comes with a SpO2 monitor, heart rate monitor, skin temperature monitor, accelerometer and the ability to track activity and workouts. It also allows people to monitor sleep, is swim-proof and comes with a battery life of up to seven days. It can fully charge in under 30 minutes and comes in Active Black, Sage Green, and Lavender Dream colours.

Halo Fitness is a service that provides people access to hundreds of exclusive, studio-quality workouts for all fitness levels that are led by popular coaches such as Michael Hildebrand, Elena Cheung, Elizabeth Andrews and trusted industry experts. Halo Nutrition is a tool for people to get personalised, time-saving tools to discover delicious, nutrient-rich recipes or plan out a week of healthful eating. Both these services are available to Halo View and Halo Band users via the Halo app.

The Halo View is priced at $79.99 (around Rs 5,900).

Amazon Glow

Amazon Glow is a new interactive device meant for kids to connect with their loved ones over video calls by indulging in activities together. Kids can use the device to read, play games, and do more things fun via the eight-inch display and others can use the Glow app to participate in the same.

The Amazon Glow is meant to enrich virtual interactions between kids and their loved ones. Image: Amazon

The Amazon Glow is meant to enrich virtual interactions between kids and their loved ones. Image: Amazon

It is priced at $249.99 (around Rs 18,000) and comes with a mat, a mat case, 1-year of Amazon Kids+, and is bundled with Tangram Bits.

The Amazon Astro robot will guard homes and provide a portable Alexa experience. Image: Amazon

The Amazon Astro robot will guard homes and provide a portable Alexa experience. Image: Amazon

Astro Robot

There's also a new Amazon Astro robot that guards people's homes, monitors individuals and offers a portable Alexa experience. It comes with mics, cameras, and more features. It is priced at $999 (around Rs 74,200).

Amazon Blink video doorbell

The new Blink video doorbell comes with a two-year battery life, 1080p HD day and night video, two-way audio and more. It comes with support for Alexa, can withstand any weather conditions, can be controlled via the Blink Home Monitor app, and has more features.

The Amazon Blink doorbell comes with Image: Amazon

The Amazon Blink doorbell comes with a battery life of two years. Image: Amazon

It is priced at $49.99 (around Rs 3,700).

Additionally, Amazon has introduced the AZ2 CPU Chip and has collaborated with Disney to introduce the "Hey, Disney" voice assistant.

