tech2 News Staff 16 October, 2018 20:34 IST

Amazon introduces all-new waterproof Kindle Paperwhite starting at Rs 12,999

The display of new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is said to be 6-inches with a high resolution of 300 ppi.

Amazon introduces the all-new Kindle Paperwhite which is said to have a sleek design and also waterproofing.

It measures 8.18 mm thick and weighs 182 grams and is said to be covered in a soft, easy to grip material.

The display is said to be 6-inches with a 300 ppi display, which is now common on the Kindles.

Amazon kindle

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite.

It includes five LEDs and an adjustable front light for a uniform, "glare-free display" which is said by the company to be adjustable in any setting—"even direct sunlight."

The all-new Kindle Paperwhite is also designed to withstand accidental splashes in the rain, drops in the bathtub, hot tub, pool and beach. It has a rating of IPX8 which will means the device is be protected against immersion in up to two meters of fresh water for up to 60 minutes.

The device comes in two storage options of 8 GB and 32 GB.

The new Kindle comes with two new features, like an 'updated home', which will help you find your next read based on your reading history. Also, you can personalise your reading with an option to save multiple reading settings.

Kindle

Kindle Paperwhite has a rating of IPX8. Image: Amazon

The Kindle is up for pre-order starting today at Rs 12,999 for the 8 GB Wi-Fi model and Rs 17,999 for the 32 GB model, which comes with 4G. They are available for pre-order on Amazon. The 8 GB model will start shipping from 14 November onwards, with the 32 GB shipping a little later.

There is an offer for getting up to three months of Kindle Unlimited free on pre-orders. After three months, customers can subscribe to Kindle Unlimited plans starting at Rs 150 per month.

Sleeves for the new Kindle can be brought in a number of colours, such as a leather cover comes for Rs 2,999 in some sort of rustic brown. Other leather covers are available for Rs 2,399 and are available in black, merlot, punch red, and indigo purple.

Water-safe fabric covers come for Rs 1,799 in charcoal black, canary yellow and marine blue.

