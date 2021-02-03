Wednesday, February 03, 2021Back to
Amazon introduces ‘Advantage No Cost EMI’ scheme for prime members: All you need to know

The Amazon Advantage no-cost EMI can be availed on Apple iPhone 12 mini, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Samsung Galaxy M21, Oppo A15, and Oppo Find X2 Pro.


FP TrendingFeb 03, 2021 15:44:54 IST

Amazon India has announced a new ‘Advantage No cost EMI’ scheme for its Prime members. Using the new scheme, the company has expanded the tenure for smartphone payments via EMI. To access this scheme, users should have an Amazon Prime subscription. This new scheme will be applicable for customers using HDFC Bank debit and credit card EMI payment options. Unlike the existing no-cost EMI option on Amazon, the new scheme will bring flexibility to pay the EMI over long periods, with no interest charges.

The programme doesn't bring new discounts but allows the Amazon Prime members to extend the installments tenure and reduce the monthly payable sum by up to 50 percent.

The Amazon Advantage no-cost EMI can be availed on Apple iPhone 12 mini, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Samsung Galaxy M21, Oppo A15, and Oppo Find X2 Pro. However, not all phones will have the same duration. The Oppo phones would come with a 12-months EMI option while the iPhone 12 series would come with a 9-month window.

To utilise this scheme, users will be required to click on the EMI options of a product’s page and as soon as they reach the product page, check the view only ‘No Cost EMI’ options’ for filtering in options, which offers no-cost EMI. Users will now be able to choose the tenure as per preference.

