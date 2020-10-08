FP Trending

Amazon India has collaborated with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), to allow its users to book reserved train tickets on Amazon. The announcement of partnership was made by Amazon on Wednesday, 7 October. On booking train ticket for the first time through the e-commerce platform, Amazon Prime members will be getting 12 percent or up to Rs 120 cashback. Non-Prime members will be getting 10 percent or up to Rs 100 cashback on their first train ticket booking. The offer is valid for a limited period of time, Amazon said.

To lure more customers to book tickets via Amazon.in, the company has for the introductory period also waived off service and payment gateway transaction charges.

With the addition of the new travel category, Amazon Pay is now a one-stop-shop for booking flights, bus and train tickets for its customers.

Apart from booking tickets, users will be able to check seat and quota availability across all train classes on the Amazon app.

Customers can pre-load money into their Amazon Pay Balance wallet and pay the ticket amount in a single click. Amazon.in offers a variety of self-serve options to its users including live checking of PNR status for ticket booked through the Amazon app.

Customers can also download as well as cancel train tickets that have been booked on Amazon. They also get instant refund on cancellation or booking failures if the transaction has been made using Amazon Pay Balance.

Amazon Pay Director Vikas Bansal said, “We are excited to partner with IRCTC and move another step forward in making life easy and convenient for our customers. Last year, we launched flights, and bus ticket booking on Amazon. With the facility to book reserved train tickets on our platform, we are enabling travel across any mode preferred by customers.”

How to book train tickets through Amazon app

Android and iOS users can book tickets by going to Amazon Pay tab. They will have to click on the trains/ travel category and select their travel dates and boarding and de-board destination. A page will open that will show the list of trains available on the route.

Select the train and date and make the payment using Amazon Pay balance or Amazon Pay ICICI credit card or any other digital payment methods.

How to cancel train tickets through Amazon app

To cancel a train ticket, you will have to tap on the ‘Your Orders’ section. Also, you can seek 24x7 help through an Amazon helpline over call and chat.