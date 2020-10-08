Thursday, October 08, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Amazon India will now allow users to book and cancel IRCTC train tickets via its app

Users will be able to check seat and quota availability across all train classes on the Amazon app.


FP TrendingOct 08, 2020 15:25:07 IST

Amazon India has collaborated with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), to allow its users to book reserved train tickets on Amazon. The announcement of partnership was made by Amazon on Wednesday, 7 October. On booking train ticket for the first time through the e-commerce platform, Amazon Prime members will be getting 12 percent or up to Rs 120 cashback. Non-Prime members will be getting 10 percent or up to Rs 100 cashback on their first train ticket booking.  The offer is valid for a limited period of time, Amazon said.

Amazon India will now allow users to book and cancel IRCTC train tickets via its app

Customers can pre-load money into their Amazon Pay Balance wallet and pay the ticket amount in a single click. Image: Amazon

To lure more customers to book tickets via Amazon.in, the company has for the introductory period also waived off service and payment gateway transaction charges.

With the addition of the new travel category, Amazon Pay is now a one-stop-shop for booking flights, bus and train tickets for its customers.

Apart from booking tickets, users will be able to check seat and quota availability across all train classes on the Amazon app.

Customers can pre-load money into their Amazon Pay Balance wallet and pay the ticket amount in a single click. Amazon.in offers a variety of self-serve options to its users including live checking of PNR status for ticket booked through the Amazon app.

Customers can also download as well as cancel train tickets that have been booked on Amazon. They also get instant refund on cancellation or booking failures if the transaction has been made using Amazon Pay Balance.

Amazon Pay Director Vikas Bansal said, “We are excited to partner with IRCTC and move another step forward in making life easy and convenient for our customers. Last year, we launched flights, and bus ticket booking on Amazon. With the facility to book reserved train tickets on our platform, we are enabling travel across any mode preferred by customers.”

How to book train tickets through Amazon app

Android and iOS users can book tickets by going to Amazon Pay tab. They will have to click on the trains/ travel category and select their travel dates and boarding and de-board destination. A page will open that will show the list of trains available on the route.

Select the train and date and make the payment using Amazon Pay balance or Amazon Pay ICICI credit card or any other digital payment methods.

How to cancel train tickets through Amazon app

To cancel a train ticket, you will have to tap on the ‘Your Orders’ section. Also, you can seek 24x7 help through an Amazon helpline over call and chat.

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

IRCTC to install 1,100 water vending machines to ensure clean, low- cost drinking water

Jul 23, 2017
IRCTC to install 1,100 water vending machines to ensure clean, low- cost drinking water
IRCTC launches AI-powered chatbot named 'AskDisha' to better customer services

chatbot

IRCTC launches AI-powered chatbot named 'AskDisha' to better customer services

Oct 14, 2018
IRCTC website not hacked claims Indian Railways Public Relations officer

IRCTC website not hacked claims Indian Railways Public Relations officer

May 06, 2016
Over 80,000 passengers have booked tickets worth Rs 16 crore for special trains so far, says Indian Railways

NewsTracker

Over 80,000 passengers have booked tickets worth Rs 16 crore for special trains so far, says Indian Railways

May 12, 2020
Indian Railways to resume passenger services; will run 15 special trains starting 12 May: Full list of trains and their timings

NewsTracker

Indian Railways to resume passenger services; will run 15 special trains starting 12 May: Full list of trains and their timings

May 11, 2020
IRCTC IPO subscribed 81% on opening day of bidding, company receives bids for 1.63 cr shares

NewsTracker

IRCTC IPO subscribed 81% on opening day of bidding, company receives bids for 1.63 cr shares

Sep 30, 2019

science

SSLV Test Flight: ISRO to attempt launch of its new rocket-in-development by Dec 2020

Launch Vehicles

SSLV Test Flight: ISRO to attempt launch of its new rocket-in-development by Dec 2020

Oct 08, 2020
Black holes that 'shouldn’t exist' discovered in the loudest black hole collision on record

Black Holes

Black holes that 'shouldn’t exist' discovered in the loudest black hole collision on record

Oct 06, 2020
Nobel Prize Medicine 2020 awarded to three researchers for discovery Hepatitis C virus, facilitating a cure

Nobel Prizes 2020

Nobel Prize Medicine 2020 awarded to three researchers for discovery Hepatitis C virus, facilitating a cure

Oct 06, 2020
One nation, one subscription: GoI in talks with publishers for access to quality journals for India's researchers, citizens

Journal Access

One nation, one subscription: GoI in talks with publishers for access to quality journals for India's researchers, citizens

Oct 02, 2020