tech2 News Staff

Amazon India has announced that buyers will now be able to shop in two Indian languages now: Marathi and Bengali. Prior to this, the e-commerce platform supported seven Indian languages that include Bengali, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu. In addition to the desktop site, all of these languages will be available on Android and iOS apps as well.

To use these languages for shopping, users just need to change their preferred language. They can head to "Country & Language" settings on the app or the website and choose the language. Once chosen, the e-commerce platform will select that particular language for your future visits as well. Notably, the platform has recently announced that it will host the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale soon. Buyers will get an instant discount of 10 percent on HDFC Bank cards during the sale.

In addition to this, Amazon India has also announced that it will soon allow users to shop via Hindi voice command. This feature was introduced in English last year. Users will be able to search for products and check their order status in Hindi via this option.

“Our aim with regional language shopping experience is to make e-commerce accessible, relevant and convenient for customers. Every month, tens of millions of customers visit Amazon.in in regional languages and 90 percent of the customers are from tier 2 and below cities. This festive season we are happy to expand the Amazon.in experience for our customers in Marathi and Bengali.” said Kishore Thota, Director, Customer Experience & Marketing, Amazon India in a statement.