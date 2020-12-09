Wednesday, December 09, 2020Back to
Amazon India to host Small Business Day 2020 on 12 December: All you need to know

The event will offer goods and products from start-ups, women entrepreneurs, artisans and weavers as well as local shops.


FP TrendingDec 09, 2020 16:00:35 IST

Amazon India will host the fourth edition of its Small Business Day 2020 on Saturday, 12 December 2020. The sale will commence from midnight of 12 December and will continue till 11:59 pm on the same day. The online sale event will offer customers the opportunity to discover and purchase goods and products from start-ups, women entrepreneurs, artisans and weavers as well as local shops, according to a report by Economic Times. The sale is aimed to support small businesses to sustain their business growth.

On the Small Business Day, products across categories including work from home essentials, safety and hygiene supplies, wall decor, eco-friendly products, kitchenware, sports essential etc will be available among others. Amazon will also be giving a one day cashback offer of 10 percent on digital payments for customers. Amazon has also tied up with ICICI bank to offer a 10 percent instant discount on credit and debit card transactions.

Manish Tiwary, VP Amazon India, said in a statement that at Amazon they are committed to supporting over seven lakh sellers to continue the momentum built over the past months through various sale events. With the upcoming small Business Day they want to create an opportunity for SMB sellers and B2B sellers to generate greater customer demand, revenue and end the year on a positive note.

On the Small Business Day event that was held on 27 June, 2020, close to 45,000 sellers received an order and over 2,600 sellers witnessed their highest sales ever. Furthermore, weavers and artisans from Amazon Karigar, witnessed a growth of 4.5X during the event and women entrepreneurs under Saheli programme witnessed a five-time growth in their sales.

