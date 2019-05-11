tech2 News Staff

Expanding its Amazon Basics portfolio, the e-commerce giant has added air conditioners to its lineup.

Currently, Amazon Basics ACs are available in four variants – inverter and non-inverter, in 1 ton and 1.5 ton. All four products come with one-year manufacturer warranty and five years on the compressor.

Per Amazon India's website, the air conditioner feature 100 percent Copper Condenser with an anti-corrosive coating that prevents damage from the extreme weather condition.

At the time of writing the story, the prices of these four air conditioner were not listed. There is also no date yet on when these air conditioners will be available for purchase. We have reached out to Amazon India to get more details on price and availability.

For the ones who don't know, apart from the products from various brands and sellers that Amazon India sells, it also lists a wide range of products under its own Amazon Basics category, which was launched in 2015. It comprises products from batteries, tripods, microphones to bath mats, crockery and cleaning clothes. Essentially, the idea is that Amazon India brings you the same kind of products from other sellers at a lower price.

