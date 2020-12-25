FP Trending

Amazon India is hosting the 'Health and fitness Fest' where you can get deals on fitness equipment, accessories, smartwatches, fitness trackers, health and wellness supplements among others. The Fitness Fest Storefront will be live till 2 January 2021. Here are the best offers on fitness trackers, smartwatches, TWS headphones available in during ‘Health and fitness Fest’.

Fitness Trackers and Smartwatches

GOQii Vital 3.0 Body Temperature tracker

GOQii Vital 3.0 Body Temperature tracker comes with an OLED colour display fitness tracker. Users can keep a track of temperature, blood pressure, continuous 24x7 heart rate monitoring, calories burned, distance covered, active hours and sleep patterns with the device. The GOQii Vital 3.0 Body Temperature is available at Rs 3,960.

Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch

Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch allows users to make payments with ease, right from the watch. It has 15 preloaded sports app and also allows one to record the distance, pace, location and more for outdoor activities. The Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch is available for Rs 22,990.

Mi Smart Band 5

The Mi Smart Band 5 comes with 1.1-inch full touch AMOLED colour display and 5 ATM water resistance. It supports magnetic charging and sports Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) and 11 sports mode to power your fitness needs. The device has 14 days of battery life and is available at Rs 2,499.

Amazfit Bip U Smart Watch

The Amazfit Bip U Smart Watch has features like SpO2 and Stress Monitor, Heart rate sensor and over sixty sports modes for any type of workout. It has 5 ATM water resistance with swim-tracking and battery life with up to 9 days backup and is available at Rs 3,999.

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

The touchscreen smartwatch, available at Rs 22,995 comes with a speaker for audible alerts and also sports increased storage capacity along with three smart battery modes for extended battery life.

Titan Connected X Smartwatch

The smartwatch is equipped with various fitness features like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, resting and active calorie counter. It is available for Rs 11,995. The device also has a number of other features, including customisable watch faces, music and camera control, weather update among others.

TWS Headphones

boAt Airdopes 281 Bluetooth TWS Earbuds

The boAt Airdopes 281 TWS earbuds come equipped with 6mm Titanium alloy drivers for immersive, HD sound. It supports the latest Bluetooth v5.0 and has a battery capacity of 40mAh for each earbud. The device is priced at Rs 1,999.

Amazfit PowerBuds TWS Earbuds

The device is equipped with in-ear PPG heart rate sensor. It can deliver 8 hours of playtime on a single charge and when coupled with a portable magnetic charging case, one can enjoy a total of 24 hours of music on the go. The Amazfit PowerBuds TWS Earbuds is available for Rs 4,499.