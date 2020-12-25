Friday, December 25, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Amazon India Health and fitness Fest: Deals on Mi Smart Band 5, boAt Airdopes 281 earbuds, more

Amazon India Health and fitness Fest is now live and will go on till 2 January 2021.


FP TrendingDec 25, 2020 12:22:01 IST

Amazon India is hosting the 'Health and fitness Fest' where you can get deals on fitness equipment, accessories, smartwatches, fitness trackers, health and wellness supplements among others. The Fitness Fest Storefront will be live till 2 January 2021. Here are the best offers on fitness trackers, smartwatches, TWS headphones available in during ‘Health and fitness Fest’.

Fitness Trackers and Smartwatches

GOQii Vital 3.0 Body Temperature tracker

GOQii Vital 3.0 Body Temperature tracker comes with an OLED colour display fitness tracker. Users can keep a track of temperature, blood pressure, continuous 24x7 heart rate monitoring, calories burned, distance covered, active hours and sleep patterns with the device. The GOQii Vital 3.0 Body Temperature is available at Rs 3,960.

Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch

Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch allows users to make payments with ease, right from the watch. It has 15 preloaded sports app and also allows one to record the distance, pace, location and more for outdoor activities. The Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch is available for Rs 22,990.

Mi Smart Band 5

The Mi Smart Band 5 comes with 1.1-inch full touch AMOLED colour display and 5 ATM water resistance. It supports magnetic charging and sports Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) and 11 sports mode to power your fitness needs. The device has 14 days of battery life and is available at Rs 2,499.

Amazon India Health and fitness Fest: Deals on Mi Smart Band 5, boAt Airdopes 281 earbuds, more

Mi Smart Band 5. Image: Tech2/ Priya Singh

Amazfit Bip U Smart Watch

The Amazfit Bip U Smart Watch has features like SpO2 and Stress Monitor, Heart rate sensor and over sixty sports modes for any type of workout. It has 5 ATM water resistance with swim-tracking and battery life with up to 9 days backup and is available at Rs 3,999.

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

The touchscreen smartwatch, available at Rs 22,995 comes with a speaker for audible alerts and also sports increased storage capacity along with three smart battery modes for extended battery life.

Titan Connected X Smartwatch

The smartwatch is equipped with various fitness features like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, resting and active calorie counter. It is available for Rs 11,995. The device also has a number of other features, including customisable watch faces, music and camera control, weather update among others.

TWS Headphones

boAt Airdopes 281 Bluetooth TWS Earbuds

The boAt Airdopes 281 TWS earbuds come equipped with 6mm Titanium alloy drivers for immersive, HD sound. It supports the latest Bluetooth v5.0 and has a battery capacity of 40mAh for each earbud. The device is priced at Rs 1,999.

Amazfit PowerBuds TWS Earbuds

The device is equipped with in-ear PPG heart rate sensor. It can deliver 8 hours of playtime on a single charge and when coupled with a portable magnetic charging case, one can enjoy a total of 24 hours of music on the go. The Amazfit PowerBuds TWS Earbuds is available for Rs 4,499.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Amazon Pay

Amazon Pay India's loss widens to Rs 1,868.5 crore in financial year 2020 reports Tofler

Dec 14, 2020
Amazon Pay India's loss widens to Rs 1,868.5 crore in financial year 2020 reports Tofler
Amazon Internet Services India falls into losses in FY20 even as revenue swells up 58 percent

Amazon

Amazon Internet Services India falls into losses in FY20 even as revenue swells up 58 percent

Dec 22, 2020
Amazon starts rolling out the refreshed, streamlined Fire TV UI that includes multi-user support

Amazon

Amazon starts rolling out the refreshed, streamlined Fire TV UI that includes multi-user support

Dec 11, 2020
Amazon starts rolling out redesigned user interface with multi-user support, new 'Find' tab and more

Amazon

Amazon starts rolling out redesigned user interface with multi-user support, new 'Find' tab and more

Dec 18, 2020
Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale ends today: OnePlus 8T, Galaxy M51, Redmi 9 Prime and other best deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest

Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale ends today: OnePlus 8T, Galaxy M51, Redmi 9 Prime and other best deals

Dec 25, 2020
OnePlus 7th Anniversary Sale: Exclusive offers, heavy discounts, cashback offers, freebies, and more

Partnered

OnePlus 7th Anniversary Sale: Exclusive offers, heavy discounts, cashback offers, freebies, and more

Dec 15, 2020

science

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 21, 2020
Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Caspian Seals

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Dec 15, 2020
Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Covid-19 Testing

Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Dec 15, 2020
Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020