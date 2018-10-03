Wednesday, October 03, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 03 October, 2018 20:18 IST

Amazon India brings Fire TV Stick 4K and Alexa Voice Remote to India

The "Fire TV Stick 4K" and the "Alexa Voice Remote" would start shipping in India from 14 November.

Amazon India on Wednesday brought its "Fire TV Stick 4K" and "Alexa Voice Remote" with TV control together for Rs 5,999 to India.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick

The Amazon Fire TV Stick

The TV Stick comes with access to Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, Sony LIV and Zee5, among others, providing content with 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ titles, the company said in a statement.

The "Fire TV Stick 4K" and the "Alexa Voice Remote" would start shipping in India from November 14.

"The 'Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K' is a complete 4K solution our customers are looking for, all within a compact stick form factor. 'Alexa Voice Remote' lets users use their voice to quickly find the content they want," Marc Whitten, Vice President, Amazon Fire TV said in a statement.

"Fire TV Stick 4K" features a new quad-core, 1.7 GHz processor to deliver faster content streaming.

The "Alexa Voice Remote" is available for standalone purchase at Rs 1,999.

Combining Bluetooth, multidirectional infrared technology and powered by Amazon's proprietary cloud-based service, "Alexa Voice Remote" would allow users to power on their compatible TVs with a single remote, the company added.

The remote is compatible with all Fire TV devices available in India.

"The new 'Alexa Voice Remote' also helps existing Fire TV customers control all their favourite entertainment by just asking Alexa," said Jayshree Gururaj, Director, Amazon Devices.

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

Moto One Power review

What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science

Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue

50 million Facebook users hacked | #DailyDope

Indians line up to buy iPhone XS, XS Max despite expensive price

Get Fit In Style | What The App

Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks

Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope

