Monday, November 05, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

The Associated Press 05 November, 2018 10:28 IST

Amazon in 'advanced talks' to open second HQ in Washington DC area: Report

The retail giant announced last year that it was looking to open a second headquarters somewhere in the US, a move that could bring with it as many as 50,000 new jobs.

Amazon is in “advanced talks” to open its second headquarters in the Washington DC metropolitan area, the Washington Post, a paper owned by Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos, reported on Saturday.

Amazon, which is headquartered in Seattle, is seriously considering an area known as Crystal City, a large residential and office complex in Arlington, Virginia, just south of Washington, the Post reported, citing unidentified sources.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

The retail giant announced last year that it was looking to open a second headquarters somewhere in the US, a move that could bring with it as many as 50,000 new jobs.

Several state and local governments threw their hats in the ring, offering millions in tax incentives.

The Washington metropolitan area has long been considered a top contender. As well as owning the Post, Bezos has a home in the area. When the company announced a list of 20 top contenders in January, it included Washington and Montgomery county, Maryland, which is just north of the city.

Crystal City is served by a mass transit system and major highways, both qualifications Amazon has said are required.

However, that Amazon is reportedly in “advanced talks” does not mean the deal is certain to be done.

Shortly after the Post published its story, Mike Grella, Amazon’s economic development director, posted on Twitter: “Memo to the genius leaking info about Crystal City, VA as #HQ2 selection. You’re not doing Crystal City, VA any favours.”

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope
Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope

Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
How to deal with Delhi pollution

How to deal with Delhi pollution
PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE

PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE
OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999

OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999
10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science

10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science
OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845

OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

also see

Microsoft

Microsoft announces plans to continue supporting and working with the US military

Oct 29, 2018

Netflix

Netflix announces it will borrow $2 billion to fund original shows and content

Oct 23, 2018

Amazon delivery

Amazon pilots its Faster than Same Day service promising deliveries with 5 hours

Oct 25, 2018

NewsTracker

Amazon, Maharashtra Industry department sign MoU for separate small and micro entrepreneurship web page

Oct 26, 2018

Amazon

Amazon Great Indian Festival begins 2 Nov: Deals on OnePlus 6T, Mi TV and more

Oct 31, 2018

Amazon

Amazon posts 29 percent increase in sales to $56.6 billion in Q3 this year

Oct 26, 2018

science

Lunar Missions

NASA's Orion spacecraft receives engines from Airbus for future moon missions

Nov 05, 2018

Air Pollution Report

India hosts 3 of the 50 most polluting sources of nitrogen oxides globally: Report

Nov 02, 2018

Cheesy Sounds

Sonic cheese: A Swiss study that experiments with sound to make cheese taste better

Nov 02, 2018

NASA's Dawn Mission

NASA's pioneering Dawn mission to the asteroid belt is at its end as fuel runs out

Nov 02, 2018