You will now be able to say things like, “Alexa, please heat the soup for me”!

At an event in Seattle, Washington, on 20 September, Amazon unveiled a microwave, which you can control with Alexa.

The Microwave was part of a series of AmazonBasics products unveiled on Thursday. The AmazonBasics Microwave is priced at $59.99, which is cheap as hell for a microwave. If you convert that to Indian rupees as per the current rate, it comes down to Rs 4,300 roughly.

via GIPHY

In the US, the microwave is already up for pre-order and will start shipping later this year. In India, however, the AmazonBasics Microwave hasn’t been listed on the e-commerce website, yet.

This AmazonBasics Microwave is definitely a dream for a lot of people. I mean, sitting on couch in one room and shouting out to Alexa to warm up your soup in the kitchen does make a lot of sense. But, the only loophole here is that to make the microwave work, you would require an Echo device as well.

For users in the US, Amazon has also integrated its Dash Replenishment Service into the product, so you can buy stuff on Amazon.

Besides the microwave, at the event, Amazon also unveiled several new Echo products, including an updated Echo Show and an Echo Wall Clock.