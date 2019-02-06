Wednesday, February 06, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Amazon grocery service returns in India following disruption from revised e-commerce rules

Amazon in compliance with new rules have begun selling products via sellers in which it has direct, indirect equity stakes

Reuters Feb 06, 2019 07:53:38 IST

Amazon.com Inc’s grocery service is slowly returning on its India website after the online retail giant faced disruption from revised e-commerce curbs which kicked in on Feb. 1.

Amazon Pantry returns on the India site after facing disruption from revised e-commerce curbs. Reuters.

Amazon Pantry returns on the India site after facing disruption from revised e-commerce curbs. Reuters.

New federal rules, which bar companies from selling products via vendors in which they have an equity interest, forced Amazon India to remove hundreds of thousands of products from its site last week. The policy has spooked Amazon and Walmart-owned Indian rival, Flipkart, as it is forcing them to alter their business structures.

On Tuesday, Amazon Pantry was offering select food products, such as cookies and tea, in New Delhi and Mumbai. Though Reuters reporters in both cities were able to place Pantry orders, several customers complained on Twitter they were struggling to get their requests fulfilled.

India allowed Amazon to retail food products in the country in 2017 and the company committed $500 million in investment. Amazon was using that government permission to sell some Pantry grocery products via an affiliate, two sources familiar with the plans told Reuters.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Though several of Amazon’s products, such as its own range of Presto-branded home cleaning goods, were still unavailable, some have returned for sale in recent days.

Some products were now being sold through sellers in which Amazon doesn’t have direct or indirect equity stakes, making them compliant with the new rules, one of the sources said.

Nevertheless, the new policy has hit Amazon and Walmart hard. Morgan Stanley warned that the new regulations would increase the cost of doing business and add uncertainty over losses for Flipkart. Walmart last year pumped in $16 billion to buy 77 percent of Flipkart in its biggest ever deal.

Though still too early to assess, Morgan Stanley said it may make sense for Walmart to “walk away” if it can’t see a long-term path for profits in the country. Investors too have criticized the policy, saying the sudden changes to the e-commerce curbs raise broad worries about an unstable regulatory environment in India.

“Frequent policy changes make the whole ecosystem nervous,” said Rajat Tandon, President of the Indian Private Equity & Venture Capital Association, which counts global investors such as KKR & Co and Sequoia Capital among its members.

The new rules, however, have pleased small traders who had long complained that e-commerce giants used their control over inventory from affiliated vendors to create an unfair marketplace where they could offer discounts.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags




Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

also see

NewsTracker

Walmart may move out of Flipkart after changes in FDI norms for e-commerce firms, warns Morgan Stanley

Feb 05, 2019

NewsTracker

E-commerce FDI rules: Flipkart says disappointed with govt decision to implement changes in haste

Feb 01, 2019

NewsTracker

FDI policy for e-commerce: Amazon removes numerous products from site as new rules bite

Feb 01, 2019

E-commerce

India's revised e-commerce regulations to hit Amazon, Walmart; US govt concerned

Jan 24, 2019

Snapdeal

Snapdeal, ShopClues supports government’s 1 February deadline on new FDI forms

Jan 29, 2019

Flipkart

Flipkart warns of major 'customer disruption' if new e-commerce rules are not delayed

Jan 29, 2019

science

Glaciers

Two thirds of Himalayan glaciers will have melted by the end of the century: Report

Feb 05, 2019

Wildlife

Would the owner of a USB stick found in poop from a leopard seal speak up please?

Feb 05, 2019

3D Printing

Groundbreaking new 3D printer 'the replicator' uses light to print objects in resin

Feb 05, 2019

Solar Systems

Huge cosmic collision in an alien galaxy hints at a new theory in astronomy

Feb 05, 2019