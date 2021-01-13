Wednesday, January 13, 2021Back to
Amazon Great Republic Day sale to kick off on 20 January: Deals on Galaxy M51, iPhone 12 mini, OnePlus 8T and more

During the sale, Amazon will give an instant 100 percent discount to SBI Credit cardholders.


tech2 News StaffJan 13, 2021 15:18:04 IST

Amazon has announced that it will host its Great Republic Day sale in India from 20 January to 23 January. As always, the Prime members will get 24-hour early access to this sale starting 19 January at 12 am. The e-commerce platform will give an instant 100 percent discount to SBI Credit cardholders. In addition to clothing, beauty essentials, kitchen appliances and furniture, the company will also give discounts on smartphones. Amazon preview has also revealed that the upcoming Galaxy S21 series will also go on sale during this sale.

The upcoming Amazon sale will end on 23 January

According to the Amazon sale preview, smartphones like OnePlus 8T 5G (Review), Galaxy M51 (Review), Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (Review), iPhone 12 mini, Galaxy M31s (Review), iPhone 7, Redmi Note 9 (Review), OnePlus 8 Pro (Review) will be available on discount.

The latest launches like Redmi 9 Power (Review), Galaxy M02s, Mi 10i (Review) and more smartphones will also be available for purchase during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale.

The company has also revealed that the customers will also get discounts on headsets, powerbanks, data cables and phone covers. In terms of wearables, Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve (Review), Mi Band 5 and more will be available at a lower price point.

 

